TEAMGROUP Launches the T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD for Unrivaled Performance

- Advertisement - -

TEAMGROUP is announcing the new Generation of Gen 5 SSD, the T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD which uses the PCIe Gen 5 x4 interface and NVMe 2.0 standard. The new multi-core, low-wattage Gen 5 SSD is designed for extreme storage speeds and is perfect for gamers and users who desire the ultimate performance.

The T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD is powered by InnoGrit’s new 12nm, multi-core, and energy-efficient IG5666 controller, paired with a high-performance 2,400MT/s NAND flash that supports DRAM and SLC caching with read speeds up to 14,000MB/s. It features a smart thermal regulation technology that utilizes internal temperature sensors to automatically adjust performance and prevent overheating. It also supports 4K LDPC (low-density parity-check code) technology, which ensures data transfer accuracy. This allows the T-FORCE GE PRO SSD to provide excellent and stable performance, extending the product’s lifespan. With TEAMGROUP’s patented S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software, users can easily keep track of the SSD’s health at any time.

T-FORCE has created a series of cooling solutions to address the thermal demands of Gen 5 SSDs. From graphene heat sinks and copper tube aluminum fin SSD air coolers to all-in-one liquid coolers for SSDs, T-FORCE provides the best cooling solutions for a variety of needs. The T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD will make its world debut during CES 2024 at ASUS’ new product showcase and will be available for pre-order on Amazon and Newegg in North America and Amazon Japan on February 9, 2024.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.