TEAMGROUP Launches the T-FORCE GC PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD

TEAMGROUP’s gaming brand launches the high-performance T-FORCE GC PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD. Featuring a high-spec PCIe Gen5x4 interface and DRAM Cache architecture, offering outstanding performance. With excellent temperature control, combined with TEAMGROUP’s patented ultra-thin graphene heat spreader, it can be used with any motherboard’s native M.2 SSD heatsink to maximize cooling efficiency and performance. The read speed reaches up to 12,500 MB/s, providing an unparalleled experience for gamers and users seeking high-speed read and write performance.

The T-FORCE GC PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD is available in 2TB and 4TB capacities, supporting the latest NVMe 2.0 protocol. Sequential read and write speeds reach up to 12,500MB/s and 11,000MB/s. It features Security Isolation to protect data from external malicious attacks and incorporates the newly evolved 4K LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check Code) technology to significantly extend its lifespan, enhancing both the security and durability of the SSD. Equipped with TEAMGROUP’s patented graphene heat spreader, it ensures superior cooling performance for stable system operation. Additionally, the S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software allows users to easily monitor the quality and performance of the SSD. The T-FORCE GC PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD employs a high-speed interface, reinforced with advanced security and durability technologies, and is monitored by the S.M.A.R.T. software, catering to the needs of gamers and AI storage applications, meeting consumers’ high standards for hardware equipment.

TEAMGROUP is committed to protecting the planet and sustainable development. The T-FORCE GC PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD is manufactured in a halogen-free and lead-free environment, in compliance with RoHS environmental standards. The product packaging also uses recyclable materials, reflecting TEAMGROUP’s dedication to environmental protection.

