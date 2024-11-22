TEAMGROUP Launches the T-FORCE GA PRO PCIE 5.0 SSD

- Advertisement -

Team Group Inc’s gaming brand, T-FORCE, has expanded its Gen5 G-Series M.2 SSD lineup with the launch of the T-FORCE GA PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD, designed to achieve exceptional read speeds of up to 10,000 MB/s. Featuring the latest Gen5 x4 interface and TEAMGROUP’s exclusive graphene heat spreader, this SSD delivers industry-leading thermal management and peak performance, making it the optimal advanced choice for gamers and power users.

Equipped with InnoGrit’s energy-efficient IG5666 multi-core controller, the T-FORCE GA PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD dynamically adjusts performance through internal temperature monitoring while supporting NVMe 2.0 specifications. Available in 1 TB and 2 TB, it delivers an impressive read speed of up to 10,000 MB/s. TEAMGROUP’s patented graphene heat spreader improves compatibility with motherboard heat sinks to maximize cooling and reduce operating temperatures for enhanced product stability. It provides exceptional speed and performance for both gaming and professional storage applications. With a focus on data security and integrity, the T-FORCE GA PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD incorporates advanced security isolation to protect data from external threats. It also features 4K LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check Code) technology to significantly reduce data error rates and ensure smooth performance. In addition, it includes S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software for real-time SSD health updates, providing convenience for gamers and reliability for high-end computing applications.

TEAMGROUP is committed to advancing product performance and supporting environmental sustainability. The T-FORCE GA PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD is manufactured using halogen-free, lead-free processes that comply with RoHS environmental standards and feature recyclable packaging materials. As a result, gaming enthusiasts can experience cutting-edge performance while contributing to global sustainability efforts.

