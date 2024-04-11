TEAMGROUP Launches The T-CREATE EXPERT R31 3-IN-1 Card Reader

- Advertisement -

TEAMGROUP unveils the T-CREATE EXPERT R31 3-in-1 Card Reader, specifically crafted for the diverse file transfer needs for post-production efficiency, offering enhanced portability and versatility. This innovative solution empowers content creators and photographers to access and edit materials on the go with ease, ensuring an uninterrupted creative workflow. With its exceptional efficiency in instant transmission and editing, the EXPERT R31 offers creators a more simplified workflows, unparalleled convenience, and enhanced productivity.

The T-CREATE EXPERT R31 3-in-1 Card Reader utilizes a Type-C interface with USB 3.2 Gen2x2 specifications, delivering blazing-fast read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. The EXPERT R31 guarantees an exceptionally smooth data transfer experience, enabling the transfer of 10GB files in less than 20 seconds. The significant difference in reduced data transfer time allows users to focus on the creative aspect of their work. Equipped with MicroSD, SD, and CFexpress Type B card slots, the EXPERT R31 supports various card types and UHS-II, UHS-I, and CFexpress 2.0speed specifications. In addition, the Type-C interface is compatible with Thunderbolt and a wide range of devices, providing plug-and-play connectivity across multiple platforms. Designed with portability in mind, the compact solution measures just 8.5 cm, making it the perfect pocket size for breezy portability. Its ultra-lightweight design allows users effortless access to their creative content wherever inspiration strikes.

TEAMGROUP’s T-CREATE Series memory cards offer perfect compatibility with the T-CREATE EXPERT R31 3-in-1 Card Reader, including EXPERT S.M.A.R.T. Micro SDXC, EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 and V60, EXPERT CFexpress Plus, and EXPERT CFexpress Type B memory cards. The wide range of compatibility allows users to seamlessly transfer multimedia content for post-production editing on the go, while significantly improving work efficiency.

TEAMGROUP remains committed to serving the creator market by continually innovating and delivering quality solutions. We prioritize environmental sustainability by using recyclable materials in our packaging, demonstrating our commitment to sustainable design. TEAMGROUP offers a 2-year warranty and guaranteed product quality. The global release of the T-CREATE EXPERT R31 3-in-1 Card Reader is scheduled for mid-April in North America and will be available on major platforms such as Amazon and Newegg.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429