TEAMGROUP Launches The T-CREATE EXPERT P34F Find My External SSD

Team Group Inc., a global leader in memory solutions, announced the launch of the T-CREATE EXPERT P34F Find My External SSD, the world’s first external SSD with built-in location tracking. Fully compatible with Apple’s Find My app, it pairs seamlessly with supported Apple devices to deliver precise location tracking and audible alerts. Featuring a sleek, lightweight design with a premium metal finish and a convenient lanyard hole, the P34F combines practicality with sophisticated style. This cutting-edge solution delivers portable, secure, and high-performance storage.

The T-CREATE EXPERT P34F Find My External SSD is powered by TEAMGROUP’s patented technology. It is the world’s first SSD with built-in location tracking that requires no additional accessories. The device pairs directly with compatible Apple devices, allowing users to locate it through the “Find My” App. It is also equipped with an internal speaker that emits sound alerts within range. This innovative solution not only strengthens data security and management but also reduces the risk of loss. Beyond its tracking capabilities, the EXPERT P34F is crafted with 73% zinc alloy and weighs only 70 grams. More compact than a credit card, the SSD delivers lightweight portability with modern aesthetics. Equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen2x1 interface and a Type-C connector, it is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Thunderbolt devices. By combining Apple’s location tracking with versatile usage scenarios, the EXPERT P34F redefines mobile storage solutions with innovation, style, and functionality.

The T-CREATE EXPERT P34F is backed by a three-year warrantyand undergoes rigorous testing along with multiple quality control measures to ensure long-term stability and reliability. Furthermore, TEAMGROUP integrates sustainability into the product life cycle by using FSC-certified, eco-friendly packaging materials while working to reduce electronic waste and resource consumption. These efforts demonstrate the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility.

