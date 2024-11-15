TEAMGROUP Launches The T-CREATE EXPERT P32 Desktop External SSD

- Advertisement -

In the era of content creators, preserving precious visual records is a part of the creator’s daily routine. T-CREATE, the creator brand of leading memory provider Team Group Inc., meets the strong market demand with the launch of the T-CREATE EXPERT P32 Desktop External SSD. With a sleek and modern design, it offers a massive 16TB storage capacity and transfer speeds of up to 1,800 MB/s, making it the perfect option for professional content creators and users with high-capacity needs for image processing, data backup, and efficient operations.

Available in both 8TB and 16TB configurations, the T-CREATE EXPERT P32 significantly expands storage capacity for videos, photos, and important files to meet the consumer’s diverse needs. Featuring a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C interface, it delivers transfer speeds of up to 1,800 MB/s and is compatible with USB Type-C and Thunderbolt devices. This high compatibility not only improves users’ workflow efficiency but also ensures fast and convenient data transfer. In addition, the T-CREATE EXPERT P32 is crafted from aluminum alloy using 4-axis CNC cutting technology to create a sturdy unibody structure. The SSD’s sleek industrial design fully embodies the union of space and aesthetics. The product also features an exclusive patented graphene heat dissipation pad, which ensures improved cooling during use while maintaining optimal performance and extending the lifespan of the device.

The T-CREATE EXPERT P32 Desktop External SSD comes with a 3-year warranty, providing creators with reliable and comprehensive after-sales service. The EXPERT P32 is packaged with FSC-certified eco-friendly materials, which reflects a strong commitment to reducing e-waste and resource consumption from product manufacturing to packaging. TEAMGROUP fully embodies contributing to environmental protection. The worldwide debut of the T-CREATE EXPERT P32 is scheduled for Q4 of 2024 and will be available on major distribution channels. Please stay tuned to TEAMGROUP’s official website and social media channels for the latest news.

