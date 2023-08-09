TEAMGROUP Launches the T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Plus and CFexpress Type B Memory Card

- Advertisement - -

TEAMGROUP has announced two high-end memory cards under its creator sub-brand T-CREATE for high-resolution works: The T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Plus Type B and T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Type B Memory Cards. Designed to unleash the top performance of Digital Single Lens Reflex Camera (DSLR), cinema, and high-end SLR cameras, they fulfill the needs of creators that take continuous high-speed shots and can handle the shooting of 4K and 8K RAW high-bitrate videos over long periods, allowing users to capture every key moment.

The T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Plus Type B card and the T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Type B card both use the CFexpress standard and offer write speeds of up to 1,700MB/s and read speeds of up to 1,800MB/s, excellent for file transfers to PCs and viewing all valuable files instantly and smoothly. The T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Plus Type B Memory Card adopts pSLC technology, which enables the CFexpress memory cards to have SLC-like read and write speeds in addition to superb durability. Write speed can be maintained at 1,600MB/s over a long period without any worries of interruptions. The T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Plus has a PCIe 3.0×2 interface with a maximum capacity of 1.3TB and can handle almost four hours of continuous 800Mbps 8K shooting in the RAW format. With this card, the creative process will no longer be limited to memory card capacity. Furthermore, it possessed an ability rating of 28,000TBW, allowing for an unparalleled creative experience. The T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Type B card has a PCIe 3.0 x2 interface as well and enables smooth and continuous fast shots. It provides up to 2TB of storage space, allowing creators to record an 8K RAW video file with a bit rate of 800Mbps for nearly six hours. There is no need to miss out on capturing moments due to lack of capacity.

In addition to their CFexpress specifications, the T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Plus Type B and T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Type B Memory Cards have excellent compatibility and have been proven to work well with XQD cameras and camcorders after rigorous compatibility testing. Furthermore, the cards come with a comprehensive 5-year warranty and data rescue service for the duration of the warranty, providing creators with the most secure data storage experience. For detailed sales information, please stay tuned to the latest news on TEAMGROUP’s official website and social media channels.

