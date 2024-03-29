TEAMGROUP Launches the T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD

- Advertisement -

T-CREATE, the creator brand of leading memory provider TEAMGROUP Inc., launched the T-CREATE CinemaPr product series that is designed specifically for filming. With versatility in mind, the product line is meticulously designed to meet the diverse needs of professional users. The CinemaPr logo is inspired by pixels and consists of nine squares with a strategically placed red square in the upper right corner that ingeniously represents “REC.” This concept embodies the continuous recording and preservation of every precious frame, empowering content creation with real-time shooting, editing, and cutting-edge technology.

The first product unveiled from the T-CREATE CinemaPr series is the T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD. Tailored for professional photographers and videographers, this product is designed to seamlessly integrate with professional cages for cameras, DSLRs, and smartphones. It features a groundbreaking patented design with 12 screw holes (compatible with standard 1/4” screw hole cages) and comes with a set-screws bundle. This innovative design eliminates the constraints of traditional locking point designs, allowing for easy installation on professional cages. Featuring a USB Type-C interface, the CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD boasts a maximum transfer speed of 2,000 MB/s, ensuring effortless storage of large files in various encoding formats to empower creators to capture every moment in stunning detail.

Spotlight Features:

1. Graphene cooling technology patent: Excellent thermal conductivity for stable transmission performance.

2. Lightweight portability: Weighing only 97 grams, CinemaPr P31 is the lightest in its class.

3. IP67 waterproof and dustproof certification: Aluminum alloy enclosure for proven strength and durability designed for harsh environments.

4. Compatible with iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max for video/photo shooting and recording.

5. Supports instant storage of FULL HD/4K/6K/8K high-resolution video/photos.

6. Up to 4TB of capacity, capable of storing approximately 400 minutes (roughly 6 hours and 40 minutes) of 8K RAW files.

**Approximately 800 minutes of 6K RAW files (roughly 13 hours and 20 minutes); 533 minutes of 4K RAW files (roughly 8 hours and 53 minutes); 2,000 minutes of FULL HD 1080p RAW files (roughly 33 hours and 20 minutes) **.

The CinemaPr P31 also features a red accent on the Type-C connector tongue, mirroring the red “REC” dot that indicates recording in progress. Its intricate visual design reflects the professional sophistication of its users and demonstrates TEAMGROUP’s commitment to product excellence through meticulous attention to detail, featuring high efficiency, large capacity, stability, and a sleek design that meets the needs of professional users.

In the era of content creators, TEAMGROUP is committed to leading the industry with advanced technology and innovative designs. In addition, TEAMGROUP prioritizes sustainability by incorporating low-carbon, recyclable materials into its packaging, demonstrating the company’s commitment to sustainable design practices. The worldwide debut of the T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD is scheduled for mid-April in North America, Australia, and Japan and will be available for purchase on major photography websites.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

