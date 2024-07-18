TEAMGROUP Launches the PD20 Mini External SSD – Portability, Performance, Capacity All in One

- Advertisement -

Team Group Inc., the world’s leading provider of premium storage solutions, introduced the TEAMGROUP PD20 Mini External SSD, featuring ultra-fast transfer speeds and a full range of storage capacity options. Its exquisite and compact design features a convenient hanging hole for maximum portability. The PD20 Mini External SSD’s small size can easily fit into a briefcase or hung on a bag, combining high-speed read/write performance with portability and fashion. This mini yet powerful solution meets all your storage needs.

The TEAMGROUP PD20 Mini External SSD is specifically designed for business travelers and professionals on the go. This palm-sized, lightweight SSD weighs 22 grams and offers storage capacities from 1 TB to 4 TB. With transfer speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s, it provides a portable, high-speed data storage solution that enables users to back up files anytime, anywhere. The USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 Type-C interface ensures broad compatibility with computers, tablets, and smartphones, making it ideal for storing large videos, photos, and documents. The PD20 Mini’s sleek and stylish design features a convenient hanging hole for easy attachment to bags, offering a minimalist, lightweight, high-speed, and large-capacity portable storage solution tailored to the needs of business professionals.

With IP54 dust and splash resistance certification and a silicone cover design for the Type-C port, the PD20 Mini External SSD effectively prevents dust and water ingress for worry-free daily use. Product packaging made from recyclable materials underscores the company’s commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility. The PD20 Mini External SSD will be available worldwide in August.

