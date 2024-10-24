TEAMGROUP Launches the Industry’s First Industrial-Grade DDR5 6400MHz CU-DIMM/CSO-DIMM

- Advertisement -

TEAMGROUP Industrial has officially introduced the industry’s first industrial-grade DDR5 6400MHz CU-DIMM/CSO-DIMM memory modules. The innovative product addresses challenges posed by high-frequency operation on signal stability by incorporating a specialized component known as the Client Clock Driver (CKD), which effectively buffers and drives clock signals, ensuring the signals remain stable and complete even under high-frequency conditions. This advancement sets a new benchmark in industrial storage technology, enhancing reliability and performance for demanding applications. TEAMGROUP utilizes DDR5 Clocked Unbuffered Dual Inline Memory Module technology, which enables frequency and voltage adjustments based on system load and operating conditions, facilitating exceptional data transmission speeds and optimized power consumption performance, fully supporting the dynamic load requirements prevalent in industrial applications, and delivering solutions with outstanding performance and reliability.

Incorporating SK Hynix’s most advanced DRAM ICs, the DDR5 6400MHz CU-DIMM/CSO-DIMM modules offer exceptional stability and efficiency. Each module features a built-in On-Die Error Correction Code (ECC) debugging mechanism to enhance the RAS (reliability, availability, and serviceability) of the DRAM IC, ensuring accurate data processing and stable system operations. Designed with a low operating voltage of 1.1V, these modules meet the stringent requirements of industrial control systems on long run times, significantly reducing energy consumption while maintaining high performance. The memory modules feature advanced power management, enhancing signal integrity and stability through effective power load control. TEAMGROUP employs top-tier original DRAM ICs a unique patented testing and grading technology (U.S. Patent No.: US 11488679 B1; Taiwan Patent No.: I751093) to guarantee that the DDR5 6400MHz CU-DIMM/CSO-DIMM memory modules underwent rigorous quality assurance processes, achieving unmatched compatibility and reliability.

As the demand for industrial computers evolves, particularly with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing, TEAMGROUP’s DDR5 6400 CU-DIMM/CSO-DIMM modules are designed to not only meet current market needs but also to adapt to future applications driven by AI technologies. TEAMGROUP is committed to advancing the industrial sector through continuous technological innovation, providing high-efficiency storage solutions that align with the dynamic needs of technology applications.

