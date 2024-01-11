- Advertisement - -

TEAMGROUP has employed its advanced R&D capabilities and manufacturing processes to launch the industrial P745 SSD, which combines 112-layer 3D NAND flash memory, PCIe Gen 4×4 level speeds, and 8-channel controllers. Emphasizing high transfer speeds, power efficiency, and low latency, the P745 SSD delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and 6,200 MB/s, respectively, delivering excellent IOPS performance. To meet the demands of AI applications, temperature control was enhanced to maintain stable and high-speed performance. In the rapidly developing era of AI and high-performance computing, TEAMGROUP continues to provide the best industrial storage solutions.

The P745 SSD is available in both standard temperature (0 to 70°C) and wide temperature (-40 to 85°C) models. It integrates TEAMGROUP’s cooling technology, the patented graphene and fin heat sinks, resulting in a significant temperature reduction of about 8–15% compared to common products without fin heat sinks. The P745 can be configured to meet the needs of different application environments, enabling the product to maintain stable operation at high temperatures and high performance. The P745 is also equipped with advanced firmware that protects data by automatically adjusting speeds when temperatures exceed the safe range. With a maximum capacity of 4TB, the P745 is an NVMe 1.4 drive that uses the PCIe Gen 4×4 interface and is backward compatible with PCIe 3.0 platforms. It features a built-in DRAM cache buffer for high-speed AI computing that enhances system loading and data caching, reducing NAND flash wear and increasing product life span. In addition, the P745 is equipped with an LDPC error correction function and AES 256-bit high-level encryption technology to ensure the accuracy and security of data transmission.

The P745 SSD delivers powerful performance and can be paired with a wide range of DDR4 and DDR5 memory modules to form a complete storage solution that meets the demands of various industrial applications. Generative AI and high-performance computers have evolved rapidly in recent years as processors and chipsets have changed. Leveraging its strong R&D capabilities to innovate, TEAMGROUP strives to add value and diversity to its industrial product line by providing a variety of options with excellent stability and reliability. As the landscape of technology changes, TEAMGROUP will continue to release high-quality and innovative industrial storage solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

