TEAMGROUP Launches The ACE 8K MicroSDXC Memory Card Unleash Device Performance to Capture Every Moment

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Team Group Inc. introduces the ACE 8K MicroSDXC Memory Card. Designed for seamless compatibility with mainstream handheld imaging devices, the ACE 8K supports A2 Application Performance Class and V30 Video Speed Class. Whether capturing everyday moments or producing professional content, users can confidently preserve every frame of high-resolution footage with smooth, consistent performance.

Compliant with the MicroSDXC 6.1 specification and the UHS-I standard, the ACE 8K MicroSDXC Memory Card significantly enhances loading speeds on mobile devices and supports smooth 4K UHD video recording, fully unleashing the performance of next-generation handheld imaging devices. It is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities, enabling creators to capture more, store more, and keep a world of moments within reach.

To ensure reliable performance and product quality, the ACE 8K has successfully passed TEAMGROUP’s rigorous internal laboratory validation and features comprehensive protection against water, shock, X-rays, electrostatic discharge (ESD), and extreme temperatures. Backed by a lifetime warranty, the ACE 8K is manufactured in a lead-free environment and complies with RoHS and REACH requirements, reflecting TEAMGROUP’s ESG commitments. For more details, stay tuned to TEAMGROUP’s latest updates on all major distribution channels.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

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