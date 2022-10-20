TEAMGROUP Launches T-FORCE SIREN DUO360 ARGB CPU & SSD AIO Liquid Cooler

- Advertisement - -

T-FORCE, the gaming sub-brand of TEAMGROUP, has added a new member to its SIREN series of all-in-one (AIO) liquid coolers: the T-FORCE SIREN DUO360 ARGB CPU & SSD AIO Liquid Cooler, the world’s first AIO liquid cooling solution that cools both the CPU and SSD at the same time. The SIREN DUO360 ARGB CPU & SSD AIO Liquid Cooler features an original dual CPU and SSD ARGB water block design, a large 360mm radiator, and three 120mm ARGB hydraulic bearing fans. The new design fully meets the higher cooling requirements of Intel and AMD’s next-gen CPUs and PCIe Gen5 SSDs, allowing gamers around the world to enjoy unparalleled fast performance.

The SIREN DUO360 ARGB CPU & SSD AIO Liquid Cooler’s ingenious liquid channel design provides highly-efficient cooling, reducing the over 100℃ operating temperatures of powerful 12,000MB/s PCIe Gen5 SSDs by more than 50%. This prevents throttling and allows stable high-speed read and write performance for next-generation devices. The DUO360 ARGB CPU & SSD AIO Liquid Cooler also adopts the translucent ARGB body of the SIREN series and features a new separable magnetic lighting module, which can not only be tightly attached to the top of the SSD water block but also any internal metal location of the chassis. It’s certified to be compatible with the lighting software of motherboard manufacturers ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, GIGABYTE, and MSI[1], giving gamers with various motherboards the freedom to customize their ARGB setup while they enjoy the top performance of a high-end liquid cooler.

To take advantage of Intel and AMD CPUs’ ever-increasing performance and PCIe Gen5 SSDs’ high read and write speeds, the T-FORCE SIREN DUO360 ARGB CPU & SSD AIO Liquid Cooler is built to support up to the latest Intel LGA 1700 and AMD AM5 CPU sockets and the popular M.2 SSD 2280 form factor. Gamers can enjoy the unprecedented dual cooling performance with its easy installation process. The T-FORCE SIREN DUO360 ARGB CPU & SSD AIO Liquid Cooler will first be available in North American Amazon stores this November. If you want to obtain the world’s first CPU & SSD dual cooling device and sales information, please stay tuned to the latest news on TEAMGROUP’s official website and social media channels.

