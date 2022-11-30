TEAMGROUP Launches T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 & V60 Memory Cards

- Advertisement - -

T-CREATE, the creator sub-brand of TEAMGROUP, has announced two high-end memory cards for professional high-definition video creation and photography, both rated IP67 for dust and water resistance: the T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 Memory Card and T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V60 Memory Card. Whether for everyday professional photography and high-definition action shots; or 8K, 4K Ultra-HD, and 3D video recording, the T-CREATE EXPERT Memory Cards are the perfect tools for capturing the ever-changing beauty before creators’ lenses.

Rated at UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 90 (V90), the T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 Memory Card offers exceptional read speeds of up to 300MB/s and write speeds of up to 260MB/s, allowing professional creators to snap exciting images in high-definition or record video in 8K, 4K, Ultra-HD, and 3D. Whether it’s for interviews, location recording, outdoor photography, or other visual-focused content, the T-CREATE EXPERT V90 Memory Card provides photographers and videographers with high-quality images that pick up life-like details and motions.

The T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V60 Memory Card is rated at UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 60 (V60) and also has excellent read and write speeds of up to 280MB/s and 180MB/s, respectively. Whether for snapping photos of people, static objects, or landscapes with the finest details; or record 8K, 4K, or Ultra-HD motion pictures, the T-CREATE EXPERT V60 Memory Card can fully meet the needs of both photography and videography enthusiasts. In consideration of the varied environments visual media creators work in, the EXPERT V90 and V60 Memory Cards have been designed from the ground up for superb durability. Both are IP67-rated for dust and water resistance and have passed rigorous tests for shock, vibration, X-ray, and extreme temperature resistance, accompanying creators to record life’s beauty in challenging places ranging from underwater to high mountains.

The T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 and V60 Memory Cards are backward compatible with UHS-I cameras, video cameras, and card reader devices and have been verified to work with various high-end cameras [1]. They also come with a comprehensive 5-year warranty and data rescue service, providing creators with the most secure data storage experience. The T-CREATE EXPERT V90 Memory Card is available in capacities ranging from 64GB to 512GB while the EXPERT V60 Memory Card comes with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB to fit the various needs of visual media creators. They will first be released in Amazon’s North American stores at the end of December. For detailed sales information, please stay tuned to the latest news on TEAMGROUP’s official website and social media channels.

