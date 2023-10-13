TEAMGROUP launches T-CREATE CLASSIC C4 Series PCIe 4.0 SSD

- Advertisement - -

TEAMGROUP introduced the T-CREATE CLASSIC C4 Series PCIe 4.0 SSD, which comes in various specifications and capacities. Featured with an ultra-thin graphene-patented heat-sink (US invention patent: US 110,513,92 B2; Taiwan invention patent: I703921), it conducts more stable performance, allowing creators to freely express their artistic creativity with a peace of mind. With the growing landscape of creators and an expanding, diverse field of creative content within the market, the T-CREATE series of products has given creators a more stable space to unleash their creativity.

The T-CREATE CLASSIC C4 Series PCIe 4.0 SSD offers three different models: C47, C45, and C43, providing three different speed specifications, with a maximum reading speed of 7000MB/s, 5000MB/s, and 3000MB/s, and capacities ranging from 512GB to 4TB. With multiple speeds, it allows creators to freely choose to meet their creative needs. The T-CREATE CLASSIC C4 Series PCIe 4.0 SSD is equipped with the ultra-thin graphene patented heat-sink label (US invention patent: US 110,513,92 B2; Taiwan invention patent: I703921), enabling the SSD to achieve high performance while effectively stabilizing system operation by mitigating heat-related concerns. Supporting the SLC Caching technology and employing a customized high-stability controller and firmware, with intelligent algorithms and a high-rate LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check) debugging mechanism, the SSD improves the efficiency of data operations by taking into account the security and integrity of data transmission, thereby enhancing the reliability of the creation process.

T-CREATE CLASSIC C4 Series PCIe 4.0 SSD supports TEAMGROUP’s professionally developed S.M.A.R.T. intelligent monitoring patented software (Taiwan Invention Patent: I751753), through quick and easy related settings and detection, creators can keep track of the health status of the SSD at any time, giving creators peace of mind. Adhering to the spirit of environmental friendliness, the entire production process is halogen-free and lead-free and complies with RoHS environmental regulations. The packaging is constructed using recyclable materials that are environmentally friendly, reflecting our commitment to safeguarding the planet and promoting environmental sustainability. The T-CREATE CLASSIC C4 Series PCIe 4.0 SSD will first be available in Taiwan and Amazon in North America in November. For further sales information, please stay tuned to the latest news on TEAMGROUP’s official website and social media channels.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

