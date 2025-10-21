TEAMGROUP Launches NV10000 M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD

- Advertisement -

Team Group Inc. announced the launch of its latest addition to the TEAMGROUP NV series—the TEAMGROUP NV10000 M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD. Delivering read speeds of up to 10,000 MB/s, the NV10000 ensures stable, uninterrupted performance with exceptional speed and efficiency, whether handling large file transfers, daily workloads, or data backups.

The TEAMGROUP NV10000 M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD features advanced 3D NAND flash technology and the latest PCIe Gen5 x4 interface, offering outstanding read speeds of up to 10,000 MB/s. Available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, the NV10000 is compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms and is suitable for both desktops and laptops. Combining high capacity with superior durability, it is equipped with TEAMGROUP’s exclusive patented graphene heat dissipation label, which effectively reduces operating temperatures and enhances thermal efficiency, ensuring consistent performance even during extended operation.

Backed by a 5-year warranty, the TEAMGROUP NV10000 M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD supports TEAMGROUP’s patented S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software, which allows users to easily check the drive’s health status and perform quick setup and diagnostics, providing a secure and reliable user experience. In line with TEAMGROUP’s commitment to sustainability, the NV10000 adopts eco-friendly, recyclable packaging that meets RoHS and REACH environmental standards, demonstrating the company’s dedication to responsible, sustainable product development.

