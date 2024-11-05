TEAMGROUP Launches New T-FORCE Fan Series Advanced Cooling for Flawless Performance

- Advertisement -

Team Group Inc.‘s gaming brand, T-FORCE, has announced the launch of its new fan series, including the T-FORCE RT-S120, T-FORCE RT-S140, and T-FORCE RT-X140 ARGB fans. Developed by a dedicated team of experts, this series is designed to elevate overall system cooling performance and ensure stable operation of internal hardware, even under high-speed conditions. These innovative fans provide an exceptional heat dissipation solution, solving overheating issues caused by intense operation and delivering gamers an unparalleled gaming experience. The T-FORCE RT-S120 and RT-S140 fans feature a distinctive seven-blade and nine-blade ring blade design (RBD), respectively, while the RT-X140 ARGBfan comes with motherboard lighting control software support, offering vivid lighting effects that enhance the immersive gaming atmosphere. All three fans are equipped with an advanced shock absorber design to maintain high airflow pressure while minimizing noise and vibration, enabling quiet operation over extended periods. In addition, the fans utilize long-life sleeve bearings that last up to 50,000 hours and are completely sealed to prevent dust and lubricant leakage for stable performance at high speeds. The fans also support PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) smart fan control, which automatically adjusts fan speed based on temperature to provide optimal cooling while balancing energy efficiency and durability, making them the ideal solution for gaming rigs.

As part of TEAMGROUP’s commitment to sustainability, the three T-FORCE fans are manufactured using eco-friendly processes that comply with RoHS environmental standards, and the packaging is made entirely from recyclable materials. This reflects TEAMGROUP’s dedication to providing high-performance cooling solutions for gamers and promoting environmental responsibility.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

