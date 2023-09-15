TEAMGROUP launches memory cards T-CREATE EXPERT S.M.A.R.T. MicroSDXC and TEAMGROUP PRO+ SDXC that Covers Diverse Application Needs and Stores Your Cherished Moments

- Advertisement - -

TEAMGROUP, the world’s leading brand in memory technology, launches two memory cards T-CREATE EXPERT S.M.A.R.T. MicroSDXC and TEAMGROUP PRO+ SDXC. The two products offer consumers smooth read and write speed and diverse memory storage options, covering both storage needs for daily and professional use. A solution to satisfy all the different storage needs, the two memory cards are the perfect choice for adding more storage on mobile devices, taking high-quality photos on an action camera and a drone in extreme environments, or shooting 4K videos on a camera.

Designed especially for creative users, T-CREATE EXPERT S.M.A.R.T. MicroSDXC uses the S.M.A.R.T. software, which can be downloaded on TEAMGROUP’s official website. TEAMGROUP’s extensive research and understanding of creative users’ usage scenarios tell us that such users tend to edit and produce photos and videos on their computers only when the memory card storage on their device has been ultimately used up. Based on this finding, TEAMGROUP particularly designed the S.M.A.R.T software to begin instant memory card condition monitoring with just one click. Through NAND Flash wear-out detection technology, the condition of the memory is monitored to secure videos filmed and avoid the need to conduct data recovery. T-CREATE EXPERT S.M.A.R.T. MicroSDXC is a U3 and V30 memory card that also fulfills requirements of the Application Performance Class 2 (A2), capable of reaching a read and write speed of 160MB/s and 150MB/s with storage space up to 1TB when used with professional card readers, and supports 4K Ultra HD and 1080p Full HD video shooting and bursts photo on action camera and drones. Its superb performance, capturing people, inanimate objects, or scenic details, allows creative users to create in all sorts of outdoor environments.

TEAMGROUP PRO+ SDXC is a U3 and V30 memory card with superior specifications. Its read and write speed can reach performances beyond UHS-I requirements with a 60 % increase to 160 MB/s and 120 MB/s when used with professional card readers. The product supports shooting video and photo burst in 4K Ultra HD and 1080p Full HD to capture refined portraits and night shots, suitable for most DSLR cameras and video cameras. Offering an array of storage options from 128 GB up to 1TB, the memory card satisfies users of different storage demands.

T-CREATE EXPERT S.M.A.R.T. MicroSDXC and TEAMGROUP PRO+ SDXC Memory Card are water, dust, shock, static electricity, and X-ray-proof products with a lifetime warranty that has been strictly tested and inspected. T-CREATE EXPERT S.M.A.R.T. MicroSDXC Memory Card has even passed the high-and-low-temperature-resistant test, offering users an unprecedented experience in product stability and convenience. T-CREATE EXPERT S.M.A.R.T. MicroSDXC is scheduled to hit the North American market on Amazon and the domestic market in October, and TEAMGROUP PRO+ SDXC Memory Card is scheduled to hit the North American market on Amazon in September. For more detailed sales information, please stay tuned to TEAMGROUP’s latest news on all major sales channels.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.