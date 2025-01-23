TEAMGROUP Launches Industry-Leading 2TB T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 Memory Card

- Advertisement -

Team Group Inc., a global leader in memory solutions, has unveiled the 2TB T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 Memory Card, establishing a new benchmark as the industry’s first to offer this capacity level. Designed for professional photographers and videographers, this memory card features robust protection for reliable performance even in extreme environments. It also includes a data recovery service, offering comprehensive data protection to enhance creators’ efficiency and creative experience.

The T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 Memory Card delivers outstanding read and write speeds of up to 300 MB/s and 260 MB/s, respectively. Certified with the V90 video speed class, it supports seamless 8K, 4K Ultra-HD, 3D, and RAW file recording without frame drops. As the first V90 SDXC card in the market to offer a massive 2TB capacity, it is ideal for professional equipment, including cinema-grade digital cameras, full-frame cameras, mirrorless cameras, and DSLRs. For example, when used with the Canon EOS C400 cinema-grade digital camera, the 2TB card can record at the highest 6K, 59.94P format for up to two hours and eight minutes, demonstrating its superior stability and capacity to be a video creator’s go-to memory card.

To meet the needs of creators in various shooting scenarios and applications, the T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 is built for durability. It is IP67-rated for dust and water resistance and has been rigorously tested for shock, vibration, X-ray, and extreme temperature resistance. In addition, TEAMGROUP provides data recovery services during the warranty period, providing creators with a comprehensive level of protection. TEAMGROUP’s T-CREATE brand is dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of creators by delivering reliable and innovative storage solutions that empower creativity with limitless possibilities.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 156