TEAMGROUP Launches Industrial ULTRA Wide Temperature Memory and SSD Helping to Drive the Future in the Rising EV Industry

- Advertisement - -

TEAMGROUP is releasing its industrial wide temperature storage product series, ULTRA, in view of the fast-developing electric vehicle market. Consumer products typically operate within a temperature range of 0–70℃. However, industrial products are designed to withstand harsh environments and operate within a temperature range of -40–85℃. Because of the extreme temperature differences in applications such as vehicle computer systems, storage products with higher tolerance and compliance with automotive temperature grades are required. In response to the developments in EVs, TEAMGROUP has launched a new storage product series that includes an SSD and memory module and can handle temperatures of up to 105℃, the highest in the industry. The company is targeting the vehicle, fanless embedded, and rugged computer markets.

TEAMGROUP’s industrial ULTRA wide-temperature storage product series uses Major Grade high-quality ICs and patented testing and grading technology (Taiwan Invention Patent No. I751093; US Invention Patent No. US11488679) and ultra-thin graphene cooling technology (Taiwan Invention Patent No. I703921; US Invention Patent No. US11051392B2), allowing stable operation in harsh temperatures. In addition, the ULTRA wide-temperature storage product series has passed the ISO-16750 Road Vehicles (environmental conditions and testing for electrical and electronic equipment in road vehicles) – 5.1.2 high-temperature 105℃ verification test. Both products also meet standards for military-grade impact resistance (MIL-STD-202G, MIL-STD-883K) and shock resistance (MIL-STD810G), guaranteeing their stability and durability. Whether it’s maintaining data security or overcoming extreme conditions in automotive and industrial applications, the ULTRA storage product series will fully satisfy your needs.

TEAMGROUP’s industrial ULTRA wide-temperature memory comes in capacities of 8GB to 32GB and is available in two types: DDR4/DDR5 U-DIMM and SO-DIMM. They comply with JEDEC frequency standards and can reach transmission rates as high as 5600MT/s, providing users with an excellent computing experience. The ULTRA wide-temperature SSD comes in the PCIe Gen 3×4 2280 form factor and a capacity range of 128GB to 1TB. The maximum read and write speed is 2,100MB/s and 1,700MB/s, respectively. It can provide faster transfer speeds than most SATA III SSDs in extreme-temperature environments, meeting the application demands of high-performance the vehicle computer systems, fanless embedded computers, and rugged computers.

TEAMGROUP continues to innovate and develop high-quality industrial storage modules. The new industrial ULTRA wide-temperature storage product series is now available for global sampling. Featuring 30µ PCB gold fingers (memory modules), patented anti-sulfuration technology (memory modules), and value-added protection technologies such as conformal coating, the ULTRA product series is your best storage solution for a wide variety of demanding industrial applications.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.