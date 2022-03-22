TEAMGROUP Launches Highly Efficient Industrial Memory Card for Surveillance Systems & Smart City Development

- Advertisement -

With the rapid development of smart cities around the world, urban security monitoring systems can strengthen public safety in urban areas through real-time surveillance, traffic management, facial recognition, and other functions. As a world’s leading brand in memory products, TEAMGROUP is launching a highly efficient and durable high-end D700 series industrial memory card as a solution for security surveillance systems, targeting the demands for durable storage and fast write-in speed.

The TEAMGROUP high-end D700 series industrial memory card uses industrial grade MLC NAND Flash for its superior stability, reliability and sequential read/write speeds. The latest industrial memory card can reach read/write speeds of 90/70 MB/s and supports 4K videos and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) standards to ensure clear image and high-speed transmissions, qualities that are integral to surveillance systems. D700 Series can also be applied to powerful smart systems that processes and stores large amounts of data to strengthen surveillance capabilities.

The D700 Series industrial memory card has passed the highest U.S. military standards issued by the Department of Defense for shock testing (MIL-STD-202G & MIL-STD-883K) and vibration testing (MIL-STD-810G) and is fully certified. Guarded by the highest levels of information protection, our industry memory card can withstand interference from harsh environments to ensure the integrity of any stored data, making it the best storage solution on the users’end. The high-end D700 industrial memory card also supports S.M.A.R.T. Tool, allowing users to monitor the health condition of the card and optimize performances. A guarantee of performance and durability, our industrial memory card is the perfect complement to any modern smart technology and can help strengthen surveillance reliability in smart cities for public safety.

TEAMGROUP has continued to add value to industrial products in the pursuit of superior reliability, diversity, and security. Industrial solutions for HPC and information security will also be launched to meet the changing demands of the smart technology generation and strengthen the company’s competitive advantage.

