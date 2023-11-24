TEAMGROUP Launches Exceptional T-FORCE SIREN GD120S AIO SSD Liquid Cooler

- Advertisement - -

T-FORCE, the gaming brand under Team Group Inc., launched the T-FORCE SIREN GD120S AIO Cooler, a unique all-in-one liquid cooling solution for PCIe 2280 SSDs that uses exclusive patented technology (Taiwan Invention Patent No.: I778726). The SSD water block fits perfectly with M.2 2280 SSDs and provides superb cooling performance, enabling SSDs to maintain optimal low-temperatures and stable operation. Based on tests, the SIREN GD120 allows PCIe 5.0 SSDs to stay under 54°C even during heavy load, providing global players with more diverse cooling solutions for M.2 SSD high temperatures.

The T-FORCE SIREN GD120S AIO SSD Cooler boasts excellent cooling performance by equipping the precision aluminum alloy dual-tube water blocks with double-layered thermal pads, which allow the SSD controller chip and IC to be tightly affixed to the copper base of the cooler. The pump utilizes a ceramic shaft design and three silent motors to achieve silent, highly efficient, and stable liquid cooling. Furthermore, the T-FORCE SIREN GD120S AIO SSD Cooler uses a 120mm radiator with 13 high-density aluminum fins to increase the cooling area, effectively removing the high temperatures generated by M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSDs. Its 12 cm ARGB PWM fan can also accurately adjust speeds based on system temperature to achieve optimal heat dissipation while saving energy and providing a customized lighting effect.

The T-FORCE SIREN GD120S AIO SSD Cooler demonstrates its powerful cooling function while caring for the earth and environmental sustainability. It is manufactured using environmentally friendly processes, RoHS compliant, and packaged with recyclable materials. The T-FORCE SIREN GD120S AIO SSD Cooler will first be available on Amazon in North America at the end of December. Please stay tuned to the latest news on TEAMGROUP’s official website and social media channels.

