TEAMGROUP Launches DDR5 Memory Made for Creators

- Advertisement -

TEAMGROUP is embracing the new DDR5 generation in full force by offering products that meet a wide range of user demands. In this case, T-CREATE, TEAMGROUP’s label targeting content creators, is launching the EXPERT DDR5 Desktop Memory and CLASSIC DDR5 SO-DIMM Laptop Memory to serve the booming digital content market and join hands with digital content creators around the world to usher in the next generation.

T-CREATE EXPERT DDR5 Desktop Memory, unlike its DDR4 iteration, uses a dedicated DDR5 cooling module and all-new heat sink design to strengthen cooling under high-intensity applications and ensure digital content creators can continue to experience high-speed performances at the ideal operating temperature. Digital content creators require strong performances and large capacities. The EXPERT DDR5 Memory has released the specs to achieve frequency up to 5600MHz and dual-channel options available in 16GBx2 or 32GBx2, which can fulfill any multi-tasking needs and drastically enhances the creative experience.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.