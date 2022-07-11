TEAMGROUP Launches DDR5 Memory Made for Creators

- Advertisement -

T-CREATE, TEAMGROUP’s label targeting content creators, launches the EXPERT DDR5 Desktop Memory and CLASSIC DDR5 SO-DIMM Laptop Memory to serve the booming digital content market and join hands with digital content creators around the world to usher in the next generation.

T-CREATE EXPERT DDR5 Desktop Memory, unlike its DDR4 iteration, uses a dedicated DDR5 cooling module and all-new heat sink design to strengthen cooling under high-intensity applications and ensure digital content creators can continue to experience high-speed performances at the ideal operating temperature. Digital content creators require strong performances and large capacities. The EXPERT DDR5 Memory has released the specs to achieve frequency up to 5600MHz and dual-channel options available in 16GBx2 or 32GBx2, which can fulfill any multi-tasking needs and drastically enhances the creative experience.

In addition to the desktop DDR5 Memory, T-CREATE has also launched the CLASSIC DDR5 SO-DIMM Laptop Memory for digital content creators working with laptops. The CLASSIC DDR5 SO-DIMM Laptop Memory is a single channel 16GB RAM that can deliver frequencies of up to 5600MHz. The high-speed and large-capacity spec enables creators to run wild with their imagination. The standard working voltage in the CLASSIC SO-DIMM DDR5 has been reduced from the DDR4 iteration’s 1.2V to 1.1V. The more energy-efficient specification drains less energy from the laptop and extends its battery life. The CLASSIC SO-DIMM DDR5 is made for creators that are always on the go and helps them build the perfect mobile workstation.

