Team Group Inc., the leading global memory and storage provider, continues to refine its diverse storage portfolio with the launch of the TEAMGROUP X2 MAX USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Portable SSD and S5 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Flash Drive. Designed to provide a complete personal storage solution, both products feature an ultra-compact design with versatile capacity options to meet a wide range of user needs.

The TEAMGROUP X2 MAX USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Portable SSD supports USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 and delivers transfer speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s for a lightning-fast and seamless user experience when managing large files, transferring multimedia, and editing high-resolution photos and videos. Featuring both dual Type-A and Type-C connectors, the X2 MAX ensures broad compatibility across a wide range of devices, including the latest PlayStation™ and Xbox™ gaming consoles, enabling seamless access to AAA games. With up to 2TB of storage and weighing only 12g, the X2 MAX eliminates the need for additional adapters or cables. The high-capacity, high-performance portable device allows users to easily store and access 4K video, high-resolution photos, and multimedia files anytime, anywhere.

The TEAMGROUP S5 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Flash Drive utilizes advanced COB (Chip On Board) technology, enhancing its durability and ensuring data integrity to protect important files in various environments. Available in capacities ranging from 32GB to 512GB, it utilizes a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface that achieves read speeds of up to 140MB/s for fast and efficient file transfers. Weighing just 2g, its compact, lightweight design with a unique large built-in keyhole makes it both a portable storage device and an everyday accessory for effortless and convenient data access.

The TEAMGROUP X2 MAX USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Portable SSD comes with a five-year warranty, while the TEAMGROUP S5 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Flash Drive is backed by a lifetime warranty, giving users peace of mind with the highest quality assurance.

