TEAMGROUP Introduces the T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR5 Desktop Memory

T-FORCE, the gaming brand under the leading global memory brand Team Group Inc., has launched the highly expected T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR5 Desktop Memory, which not only upgrades both in appearance and performance but also utilizes the exclusive patented IC grading verification technology [1] to create high-speed performance memory modules. The XTREEM ARGB DDR5 allows gamers to enjoy the thrill of gaming while creating an aurora immersive atmosphere with fluid and gentle lighting effects, satisfying consumers’ pursuit of robust performance and ultimate aesthetics.

In terms of design, the T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR5 features innovative dual-piece light pipes that emit soft and delicate light movements resembling aurora charm. It also supports various lighting control software, creating an extraordinary RGB visual feast and leading players on an unforgettable aurora journey. The product itself features a 2mm-thick forged aluminum alloy matte black heat spreader, exhibiting both the hardness and durability of basalt and the delicate texture of a black sand beach, perfectly showcasing the ultimate aesthetics of metal craftsmanship and achieving exquisite and unique computer equipment. The XTREEM ARGB DDR5 uses a 10-layer professional anti-interference optimized PCB board and improves the heat dissipation design of the PMIC power management chip to keep performance stable during high-speed data transmission, allowing gamers to enjoy a powerful and high-frame-rate gaming experience.

The T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR5 RAM offers memory modules with frequencies of 7600, 8000, and 8200 MHz, supporting an On-die ECC error correction mechanism, and providing a comprehensive lifetime warranty for the product in the first wave of the product launch. The product will first be available for sale at the end of March on North American platforms such as Amazon and Newegg.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

