TEAMGROUP Introduces The T-CREATE EXPERT S.M.A.R.T. MicroSDXC Memory Card

- Advertisement -

TEAMGROUP Inc. launches the T-CREATE EXPERT S.M.A.R.T. MicroSDXC memory card in a 2TB capacity version. This product is tailored for the creative community, providing a specialized solution for unleashing creativity. Additionally, it is equipped with patented AI intelligent “S.M.A.R.T.” monitoring software, combining top-tier specifications with intelligent software to meet the daily and professional creative storage needs of creators.

The T-CREATE EXPERT S.M.A.R.T. MicroSDXC memory card is equipped with AI-intelligent “S.M.A.R.T.” software, allowing creators to monitor the condition of the memory card through the proprietary software provided by TEAMGROUP. By utilizing flash memory wear detection technology, it effectively monitors the condition of the memory card product, emphasizing the concept that “prevention is better than data recovery.” The T-CREATE EXPERT S.M.A.R.T. MicroSDXC memory card meets the UHS speed class U3, video speed class V30, and application performance class A2 specifications. When paired with a professional card reader, it achieves read and write speeds of up to 170 MB/s and 160 MB/s, respectively, supporting 4K Ultra HD and 1080p Full HD video recording and continuous shooting of photos. With its 2TB large capacity, it can be installed in GoPro HERO 12, allowing for up to 31.5 hours of video recording. Whether supporting sports cameras, drones, interviews, outdoor shooting, or wildlife photography, its outstanding performance makes it the top choice for creators indoors and outdoors, from mountains to seas.

To meet the diverse applications of the creator market, TEAMGROUP’s T-CREATE brand is committed to meeting the needs of digital content creation by continuously utilizing AI technology and R&D capabilities to launch diversified products and providing creators with storage choices to unleash their creativity.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429