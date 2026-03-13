TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL U512T Write-Protection USB Drive Wins Embedded Award 2026 in the Safety & Security Category

- Advertisement -

Team Group Inc., a global leader in memory and storage solutions, announced that its TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL U512T Write-Protection USB Drive has been honored with the Embedded Award 2026 in the Safety & Security category for its innovative design and advanced data security technology.

At Embedded World 2026, TEAMGROUP showcased its integrated industrial and military-grade storage solutions and earned recognition on the exhibition’s opening day. The award not only marks a strong start to TEAMGROUP’s participation at this year’s event but also builds on the momentum of its award-winning presence last year, underscoring the company’s technical expertise and global competitiveness in industrial storage solutions.

Designed to meet the stringent data integrity demands in mission-critical environments, the U512T features a physical write-protection switch that locks data at the circuit level to prevent malicious tampering and accidental deletion. The device is also equipped with a concealed switch and magnetic protective cap, effectively reducing the risk of unintended activation in demanding environments while enhancing physical protection.

In addition, the drive incorporates an intelligent anti-erase mechanism that helps ensure data integrity even during unexpected power interruptions. It has also passed MIL-STD-810G shock resistance testing, delivering robust data protection and storage reliability in extreme operating environments. With its unique hardware write-protection mechanism and highly durable design, the U512T was recognized by the international judging panel.

TEAMGROUP demonstrated a comprehensive range of solutions at Embedded World 2026, from high-performance embedded storage to military-grade physical destruction technologies, attracting strong interest throughout the event and drawing professionals from multiple sectors for discussions and collaboration. Among the highlights, the P250Q-M80 One-Click Data Destruction SSD gained considerable attention, reflecting the growing demand for specialized data security solutions in defense and military applications.

Looking ahead, TEAMGROUP will continue to uphold its commitment to innovation and R&D, advancing industrial-grade storage technologies while expanding into military-grade applications. With a diverse product portfolio, TEAMGROUP aims to address the growing challenges of data security and deliver reliable and advanced storage solutions.

