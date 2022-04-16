TEAMGROUP hosts #BuildNoLimits PC Desk Setup Contest 2022

- Advertisement -

TEAMGROUP is a long-time world-leading memory brand that has been leading the industry for outstanding storage technologies. TEAMGROUP brings best storage solutions to professionals, gamers, and creators and is now hosting the “#BuildNoLimits PC Desk Setup Contest” in the spirit of “Build No Limits” to encourage all computer users to showcase their beloved designs, creativity, style, and attitude through their unique PC setups. From today until May 11, 2022, TEAMGROUP is calling for computer users around the world to submit their unique PC setups. The first prize winner will receive a top-spec gaming PC valued at around US$3,500, while the total prizes are worth over US$5,600 for all the honorable mentions and lucky participants.

TEAMGROUP is calling for computer users around the world to build their own PC stations and the #BuildNoLimits PC Desk Setup Contest invites participants to submit existing or ideal PC setups in line with the spirit of “Build No Limits.” The submission is not limited to drawings, photos, or 3D models of existing or dream PC setups but should include either the TEAMGROUP, T-CREATE, or T-FORCE logo. TEAMGROUP is accepting both videos and images for the competition. To encourage users from around the world to participate and compete, TEAMGROUP is offering 11 deluxe prizes, including the T-CREATE CLASSIC Memory Module, ASUS ProArt Motherboard, Cooler Master’s gaming peripherals, and Be Quiet! PC cases. Users around the world are invited to showcase their original PC setups, styles, and attitudes that break all the rules.

First-round submissions for the #BuildNoLimits PC Desk Setup Contest is open today and will close on May 11, 2022. TEAMGROUP will announce submissions that advance to the finals and invite friends around the world to vote on their favorite PC setups. Winners, honorable mentions, and lucky participants will be announced on the official TEAMGROUP website on June 10, 2022. TEAMGROUP is connecting global PC fans in the spirit of Build No Limits by collecting creative works from around the world and is also cordially inviting everyone to build their dream world. For more information on the competition, please refer to the official TEAMGROUP website and Facebook page.

