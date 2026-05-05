TEAMGROUP Expands ELITE PLUS DDR5 and ELITE DDR5 Lineup with New 8000 MT/s High-Frequency Specifications

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Team Group Inc. continues to advance product performance with the introduction of new high-frequency specifications for its ELITE PLUS DDR5 and ELITE DDR5 desktop memory modules. Both products deliver speeds of up to 8000 MT/s and operate at 1.1V with CL56-56-56-128 timings, fully compliant with JEDEC standards. Designed to meet the growing demand for high-frequency operation, these modules not only fulfill performance requirements but also enhance overall system performance and computing experience, highlighting TEAMGROUP’s technological strengths in high-performance memory. Both products are expected to be available soon on Amazon in North America.

As demand for high-performance computing and digital technologies continues to grow, TEAMGROUP introduces the ELITE PLUS DDR5 8000 MT/s and ELITE DDR5 8000 MT/s as new high-frequency, low-power consumption desktop memory modules. Through frequency upgrades, they are engineered to support a variety of desktop use scenarios, including learning and entertainment. Operating at 1.1V, the modules effectively lower power consumption while extending the computer’s lifespan. They are also equipped with DDR5 Same-Bank Refresh technology and an optimized IC architecture, maintaining smooth operation under multitasking conditions and improving overall system efficiency.

The TEAMGROUP ELITE PLUS DDR5 8000 MT/s and ELITE DDR5 8000 MT/s will initially be available in 16GB × 2 kits and are scheduled to launch on Amazon in North America in June 2026. With this release, TEAMGROUP further expands its high-performance memory portfolio, offering more high-frequency options for users seeking enhanced computing performance.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

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