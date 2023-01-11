TEAMGROUP ELITE DDR5 Standard Memory in 6400MHz High Performance Specs Announced

- Advertisement - -

TEAMGROUP has announced new breakthroughs in the TEAMGROUP ELITE U-DIMM DDR5 Standard Memory. To ensure compatibility with next-generation platforms, TEAMGROUP has pioneered the first high-performance 6,400MHz spec per JEDEC definitions for consumers to enjoy upgraded performances with ease in the DDR5 generation.

To ensure a stable performance of 6,400MHz and above of the DDR5, TEAMGROUP has adopted the new CKD (client clock driver) components designed to strengthen, buffer, and steadily output high-frequency signals from the CPU to DDR5 memory kits, effectively ensuring high frequencies while supporting reliable high-speed transmissions. TEAMGROUP is dedicated to R&D and working simultaneously with motherboard manufacturers for rigorous compatibility testing, offering high-quality and highly compatible memory products for desktops and laptops to consumers around the world, fulfilling user demands for PC, laptops, or other small systems.

With the development of new technologies, TEAMGROUP is seeking to apply the CKD solution to DDR5 memory kits for TEAMGROUP’s T-FORCE gaming brand and creators’ brand, T-CREATE, in hopes of upping frequencies in OC memory to 9,000 MHz or higher, to deliver ultra-fast gaming experiences for gamers, and reliable, high-performance information processing solutions for creators. With mature capabilities and commitment to R&D and innovation, TEAMGROUP is dedicated to offering diverse DDR5 solutions and launching high-quality, top-performance, and fully compatible DDR5 memory to provide the best-performing products that meet the diverse demands of global consumers.

