TEAMGROUP Earns Multiple International Patents, Marking a New Milestone in Data Security and Next-Gen Memory Applications

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Team Group Inc. has recently achieved new breakthroughs in research and development, securing multiple patents across the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and China. These innovations span imaging equipment integration, advanced data security, next-generation CAMM2 thermal architecture, and dual-mode memory technology, demonstrating the company’s strong cross-domain R&D capabilities. By broadening its patent portfolio, TEAMGROUP reinforces its competitiveness across both consumer and industrial markets, delivering high-performance and secure solutions that advance the future of storage technology.

The T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 External SSD features a pioneering design with twelve standard 1/4-inch screw holes, securing a U.S. design patent. Built for on-set mobility, this structure integrates directly with camera rigs and gear, reducing reliance on additional adapters while improving setup efficiency. ​With support for high-resolution video recording and real-time storage, the device streamlines filmmakers’ workflows from capture to data transfer.

Designed for high-confidentiality data protection, the T-CREATE EXPERT P35S External SSD (One-Click Data Destruction) incorporates a two-stage safety push-button design, with utility model patents granted in Taiwan and Japan, enhancing operational safety while minimizing the risk of accidental activation. The P35S also integrates data-erasure and chip-destruction mechanisms, supported by utility model patents in Taiwan and China. Through a dual software-hardware destruction mechanism, it enables irreversible data destruction in critical situations, delivering robust protection for highly sensitive information.

TEAMGROUP further extends its data security capabilities to the remote level with a newly developed wireless destruction device, which has earned a Taiwan utility model patent. Equipped with an encrypted wireless communication module, the device can transmit dedicated signals to trigger destruction protocols in emergencies. By physically destroying NAND flash chips via high-voltage circuits, it ensures irreversible data elimination, providing a highly mobile security solution for enterprise, defense, and high-end business applications.

As data security technologies continue to evolve, TEAMGROUP has achieved a key breakthrough in memory architecture with its dual-mode memory design, earning a Taiwan invention patent. This innovation overcomes traditional SPD limitations, enabling a single module to support multiple independent SPD profiles. It enhances cross-platform compatibility and flexibility while allowing seamless switching between different performance modes, setting a new benchmark for next-generation, high-end memory.

To ensure thermal stability under high-load operation, TEAMGROUP has developed dedicated heatsinks for its T-CREATE creator series and T-FORCE VULCAN gaming series CAMM2 memory, both of which have secured Taiwan design patents. The creator series adopts an innovative 3D geometric design with streamlined contours, significantly increasing the heat dissipation area and optimizing airflow to maintain stable performance during extended workloads. The gaming series, meanwhile, features a distinctive chamfered heatsink design with a refined surface finish, working in tandem with chassis airflow to efficiently dissipate heat and sustain high-performance output even under extreme conditions.

Driven by a steadily increasing number of international patents, TEAMGROUP continues to translate innovation into real-world products, extending its technological footprint from consumer applications to industrial and defense sectors. Looking ahead, the company will continue to advance storage technologies while strengthening performance and data security in parallel to deliver highly reliable solutions that align with ever-evolving market demands.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

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