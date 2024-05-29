TEAMGROUP Delimits New Heights at Computex 2024

- Advertisement -

Team Group Inc., the world’s leading provider of premium storage solutions, returns to COMPUTEX 2024 with the theme “Elevate Gaming, Empower AI.” Drawing on years of extensive product development expertise, the global memory leader unveils next-generation, high-specification storage solutions that meet diverse market needs with world-class performance. Throughout COMPUTEX (June 4th-7th), TEAMGROUP will showcase a range of flagship products, including high-specification memory, high-efficiency cooling solutions, large-capacity storage devices, and cutting-edge innovations for industrial automation. This year, with a special focus on the global AI revolution, TEAMGROUP will introduce high-specification PC/NB-compatible products with AI complementarity and solutions that facilitate the rapid development of Edge AI applications, showcasing its sophisticated R&D capabilities. Starting on June 4th, TEAMGROUP (Booth I 0118) is going to hold a booth at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, where a perfect blend of next-generation technologies will be presented to ignite intelligent evolution.

T-FORCE XTREEM DDR5 Fuji White/Diamond Rose OC Desktop Memory Module

TEAMGROUP’s gaming brand, T-FORCE, provides gamers around the world with the highest quality and most diverse high-end gaming memory solutions. The T-FORCE XTREEM DDR5 Memory Module reaches new heights this year with an exclusive overclocking performance that unlocks frequencies up to 10,000 MHz, pushing the limits to dominate gaming performance. At COMPUTEX 2024, T-FORCE XTREEM DDR5 Memory Module Fuji White and Diamond Rose colors will make their global debut, designed to meet the personal preferences and setup needs of gamers. T-FORCE XTREEM DDR5 Memory Module features 2 mm thick aluminum alloy fin heat sinks to enhance its thermal capacity, coupled with special heat-conductive silicon to firmly adhere the heat sinks to the memory for optimal heat dissipation. T-FORCE XTREEM DDR5 ‘s two-piece heat spreader is made of solid metal and sandblasted surface treatment, accentuated by the iconic T-FORCE logo badge, exuding confidence, style, and the essence of overclocking prowess.

T-FORCE GE PRO Gen5 M.2 PCIe SSD / T-FORCE DARK AirFlow 5 SSD Cooler

The T-FORCE GE PRO Gen5 M.2 PCIe SSD is powered by the latest multi-core energy-efficient controller. It delivers impressive sequential read and write speeds of up to 14,000/11,800 MB/s. With intelligent thermal regulation, coupled with the T-FORCE DARK AirFlow 5 SSD Cooler, it ensures optimal performance and positions itself as the high-end flagship PCIe Gen5 SSD bundle in the T-FORCE lineup. The T-FORCE DARK AirFlow 5 SSD Cooler utilizes the latest advanced cooling technology, including pure copper 3D VC structure and multi-layer aluminum alloy heat dissipation fins with an intelligent PWM fan. This provides the best active cooling solution for PCIe Gen5 SSD, effectively addressing the thermal challenges that come with high performance. In addition, all PCIe Gen5 SSDs support TEAMGROUP’s patented S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software, allowing users to swiftly configure settings, conduct diagnostics, and monitor product health status. This integration of advanced hardware and software seamlessly creates the dynamic duo of PCIe Gen5 SSD and active cooling, demonstrating T-FORCE’s commitment to “Elevate Gaming” in its product innovation and reinforcing its position as an industry pioneer.

T-CREATE EXPERT Ai CKD DDR5 Memory Module As AI reshapes the world, TEAMGROUP is at the forefront of harnessing the potential of AI computing and Edge applications. At COMPUTEX 2024, TEAMGROUP will unveil the exclusive T-CREATE AI Series, designed with a comprehensive advanced memory specification and product portfolio to meet the high-speed computing and high-capacity storage requirements of AI applications. The T-CREATE EXPERT Ai CKD DDR5 Memory Module features an integrated aluminum alloy heat sink and professional-grade thermal silicone gel for efficient cooling. Utilizing TEAMGROUP’s patented IC classification and verification technology, it delivers 7,200 MHz high frequency, 57.6 GB/s wide bandwidth, 2×24 GB capacity, and CL 58 low latency specifications specifically optimized for AI tasks and complex computations. By incorporating the new CKD (client clock driver) components, this memory module is designed to steadily output high-frequency signals by strengthening and buffering high-frequency signals from the CPU. The T-CREATE EXPERT Ai CKD DDR5 Memory Module provides creators and AI developers with unparalleled performance and tailored features to foster limitless creativity and achieve maximum productivity.

T-CREATE EXPERT Ai CAMM2 Memory Module

As generative AI applications on PCs continue to expand, memory performance is becoming increasingly important. TEAMGROUP proudly presents the T-CREATE EXPERT Ai CAMM2 Memory Module, specially designed for future AI laptops. Utilizing LPDDR5X chips and TEAMGROUP’s patented IC classification and verification technology, it offers impressive specifications: up to 7,500/6,400 MHz high frequencies, 60/51.2 GB/s high bandwidths, low latencies of CL28/CL24, and 32GB/64GB large capacities. These specifications are tailored to fully meet the high-speed computing demands of AI applications. Additionally, the module boasts patented ultra-thin graphene heat sinks, ensuring stable statements with low temperatures during intensive AI computations and similar tasks. The T-CREATE EXPERT Ai CAMM2 Memory Module provides users with an optimal experience, showcasing next-generation specifications and high-performance memory solutions.

T-CREATE I54 Ai Gen5 M.2 PCIe SSD

The T-CREATE I54 Ai Gen5 M.2 PCIe SSD, tailored for AI content creation, delivers PCIe 5.0 bandwidth, SLC caching technology, and a low-latency design, surpassing PCIe Gen4 SSDs in access time by an average of 47%. With exceptional power efficiency and high capacity, the I54 Ai Gen5 M.2 PCIe SSD provides creators with exemplary performance. Featuring AI thermal regulation, the I54 Ai Gen5 M.2 PCIe SSD automatically adjusts performance based on internal temperature sensing technology to monitor and prevent overheating. Coupled with TEAMGROUP’s patented S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software, users can swiftly configure product settings, conduct diagnostics, and monitor health status, empowering them to unleash their creativity with confidence using this top-of-the-line T-CREATE product.

T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Professional Filming External SSD

The T-CREATE CinemaPr is dedicated to bringing professional photographers and videographers an unprecedented next-generation experience with the most efficient storage solutions. Tailored for professional photographers and videographers, the T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Professional Filming External SSD is designed to seamlessly integrate with professional cages for cameras, DSLRs, and smartphones. It features a groundbreaking patented design with 12 screw holes (compatible with standard 1/4-inch screw hole cages) and comes with a set-screws bundle. This innovative design eliminates the constraints of traditional locking point designs, allowing easier installation on professional cages. Featuring a USB Type-C interface, the CinemaPr P31 Professional Filming External SSD boasts a maximum transfer speed of 2,000 MB/s, ensuring effortless storage of large files in various encoding formats to empower creators to capture every moment in stunning detail.

T-CREATE CinemaPr R41 CFexpress 4.0 Type B Professional Filming Card Reader

The T-CREATE CinemaPr R41 CFexpress 4.0 Type B Professional Filming Card Reader is part of a product portfolio tailored for professional photographers and videographers. It features a patented standard 1/4-inch screw hole, allowing it to be mounted directly on professional cages or production tool carts, enabling easy mobility, and eliminating location restrictions. The T-CREATE CinemaPr R41 CFexpress 4.0 Type B Professional Filming Card Reader utilizes a USB4 interface and delivers outstanding performance of up to 4,000 MB/s. Even when using CFexpress Type B memory cards with CFexpress 4.0 specifications, performance can still exceed 3,300 MB/s. The Type-C interface is compatible with Thunderbolt and various other devices and platforms, offering plug-and-play convenience across multiple platforms. Its exceptional compatibility makes it the ultimate creative tool for professional photographers and videographers.

T-CREATE CinemaPr P33 Mag Mobile Phone External SSD The T-CREATE CinemaPr P33 Mag Mobile Phone External SSD is a MagSafe-compatible storage solution developed exclusively by TEAMGROUP. With the CinemaPr P33 Mag Mobile Phone External SSD, users can enjoy continuous 4K 60fps recording for up to 144 minutes in ProRes format. The device can also be used while charging, eliminating concerns about battery depletion during recording. Equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen2 x1 Type-C interface and dual USB Type-C ports, it is compatible with the Apple iPhone 15 Pro series and supports Thunderbolt ports. When connected to Windows or MacOS desktop or laptop computers, it delivers impressive transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps and offers storage capacities of up to 2 TB, making it effortless and efficient for handling user data transfer needs.

T-FORCE DELTA RGB ECO DDR5 Desktop Memory Module TEAMGROUP prioritizes green research and development, upholding environmental stewardship through its eco-friendly products. The latest addition, the T-FORCE DELTA RGB ECO DDR5 Desktop Memory Module, embodies the concept of a “circular economy.” It features components made from recycled materials: heat spreaders crafted from 80% recycled aluminum and light pipes from 100% PCR plastics. Each pcs of DELTA RGB ECO DDR5 Memory Module reduces carbon emissions by up to 73%. To put this into perspective, using 1,000 recycled aluminum heat spreaders reduces 252.45 kg of carbon emissions, which is the equivalent of saving 67,000 paper towels, 47,000 plastic straws, 4,429 plastic bags, or 2,715 plastic bottles. Furthermore, the packaging is FSC-certified, promoting environmental awareness and the reuse of waste plastic while achieving product functionality and aesthetics. These efforts, from product to packaging, underscore TEAMGROUP’s commitment to reducing electronic waste and resource consumption, aligning with its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

TEAMGROUP PD20 ECO Mini External SSD

The TEAMGROUP PD20 ECO Mini External SSD is crafted from 75% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics, aligning with circularity principles promoted by international environmental regulations; it exemplifies TEAMGROUP’s dedication to minimizing environmental impact. With each 100,000 units of PD20 ECO produced, it effectively eliminates the use of approximately 42,200 plastic bottles. The use of PCR plastics maintains strength and durability while significantly reducing carbon emissions and ecological harm. Weighing only 22 g and offering a maximum capacity of 4 TB, this pocket-sized SSD boasts transfer speeds of up to 1,000 MB per second and an IP54 water-resistance rating. The PD20 ECO provides ample storage without compromising performance. Compatible with computers, tablets, and smartphones that utilize the Type-C interface, the PD20 ECO Mini External SSD offers an eco-conscious solution for smart devices. TEAMGROUP’s introduction of several eco-friendly products demonstrates its commitment to carbon reduction, environmental protection, and sustainability, upholding the company’s principles of environmental stewardship.

TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL CXL 2.0 Server Memory Module

As the AI era rapidly advances, the demand for memory resources in AI servers or HPC (High-Performance Computing) systems is rapidly increasing. However, most servers only have 8 or 12 channels in their memory architecture, which can hinder application development. To address this challenge, TEAMGROUP is introducing the innovative CXL 2.0 Memory Module expansion solution. The TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL CXL 2.0 Server Memory Module utilizes high-specification native DDR5 chips to optimize transfer efficiency and adopts the E3.S form factor specification. It incorporates patented graphene and casing heat dissipation solutions to enhance performance and meet the highest bandwidth, capacity, and performance requirements.

TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL Ultra-Wide Temperature Storage Solutions Having dedicated years to serving the industrial market, TEAMGROUP recognizes that high temperatures have a major impact on equipment. In the AI era, where performance requirements are rapidly increasing, temperature plays a key role in AI applications. In response, TEAMGROUP has launched the Ultra-Wide Temperature Storage Solution series, which includes the PCIe Gen3 M.2 SSD with an operating temperature of up to 105 °C, DDR4 U-DIMM/SO-DIMM, DDR5 U-DIMM/SO-DIMM memory modules, and microSD memory cards. Combined with TEAMGROUP’s patented cooling technology, these solutions offer superior performance, reliability, and durability to meet the demands of the industrial market.

TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL WORM Secure Encrypted Card

With the advancement and diversification of technology products in recent years, the threat of data security issues has become increasingly prevalent. With a maximum storage capacity of 256 GB, the newly released D500R memory card incorporates TEAMGROUP’s “Security Solution” technology. It integrates security keys and hardware encryption systems to provide customers with both read-only and WORM (write once read many) functionalities. In addition, it offers identification functions for binding to authorized platforms, which enhances security protection during data storage and device usage.

TEAMGROUP is once again making waves by harnessing the power of the AI revolution and taking the gaming experience to new heights, with the rapid advancement of DDR5 Memory Module and Gen5 SSD technologies, remaining at the forefront of innovation with extensive market experience and robust research and development capabilities. This year, in line with the AI trend, TEAMGROUP is proud to introduce its latest lineup of high-performance overclocking memory, PCIe Gen5 SSDs, and AI-related products at COMPUTEX 2024. These innovations perfectly embody the core design concept of “Elevate Gaming, Empower AI.” Be sure to stop by Booth I 0118 to experience first-hand TEAMGROUP’s ongoing commitment to pioneering technology and elevating the gaming experience.

