TEAMGROUP Awarded Two National Invention Patents – Pioneering Innovations Redefine Industry Standards

- Advertisement -

Team Group Inc., a global leader in memory solutions, continues to demonstrate its advanced R&D capabilities with two newly granted patents. Its gaming brand, T-FORCE, received a U.S. invention patent for Memory Structure, while its creator-focused brand, T-CREATE, was awarded a Taiwan invention patent for Memory Card Health Detection Method and Memory Card Structure. These innovations form the cornerstone of TEAMGROUP’s high-performance memory and intelligent storage solutions, reinforcing its leading position in the industry and delivering exceptional user experiences to its global audience.

To provide gamers with exceptional performance and stability, TEAMGROUP’s T-FORCE LAB has developed a U.S.-patented Memory Structure technology that has been applied to the XTREEM ARGB DDR5, DELTA RGB DDR5, and DELTA RGB ECO DDR5 memory modules. This innovation overcomes heat and power limitations at high frequencies. By precisely managing the voltage distribution across memory units, RGB LED units, and control units, it effectively reduces power consumption and heat generation. Using low-dropout regulators (LDOs), the RGB/ARGB LED and control units benefit from optimized power delivery, which improves operational stability and extends product lifespan. T-FORCE memory modules maintain stable performance even at high frequencies, allowing gamers to gain a winning edge at critical moments.

The T-CREATE EXPERT S.M.A.R.T. MicroSDXC memory card, designed specifically for creators, has been granted a Taiwan invention patent for its Memory Card Health Detection Method and Memory Card Structure. With TEAMGROUP’s patented AI-powered S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software, users can easily check the health status of their memory cards on a PC. The solution utilizes flash memory wear detection technology to monitor memory card health in real-time, highlighting the importance of “prevention over data recovery” and overcoming traditional limitations in memory card lifespan and stability. Engineered with industrial-grade technology and a high-performance chip design, the T-CREATE EXPERT S.M.A.R.T. MicroSDXC card also boasts enhanced shock resistance and heat tolerance. These features ensure reliable performance in challenging environments, enabling creators to focus on their work with confidence and peace of mind.

TEAMGROUP is dedicated to providing premium memory and storage solutions to users worldwide. With continuous R&D-driven innovation and innovative professional expertise, TEAMGROUP continues to deliver unparalleled performance and stability.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 143