TEAMGROUP Announces T-FORCE DELTAα RGB DDR5 Unleashing AMD EXPO’s Powerful OC Performance for Ultimate Gaming 

TEAMGROUP‘s gaming brand, T-FORCE, launches T-FORCE DELTAα RGB DDR5, a gaming memory built for AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors and 600 Series Motherboard. DELTAα RGB DDR5 supports the latest overclocking technology from AMD EXPO, enhancing memory performance through excellent compatibility and delivering fast and reliable OC speeds with a single click. T-FORCE is dedicated to providing outstanding performances for gamers around the world and is proud to join forces with AMD to create the ultimate gaming experience.

Modeled after a stealth aircraft, T-FORCE DELTAα RGB DDR5 features a strong and clean geometric silhouette with 120° ultra-wide lighting to deliver a fierce military style. The new gaming memory is compatible with lighting effect software such as ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASROCK-Polychrome Sync, and BIOSTAR Advanced VIVID LED DJ[1]. With the RGB DDR5, gamers can design their own lighting effects and create an incredibly stunning RGB system. T-FORCE DELTAα RGB DDR5 is equipped with PMIC for better power management and a strengthened PMIC cooling design using thermally conductive silicon or more effective cooling and stable PMIC operations. The memory also supports on-die ECC and one-click overclocking with AMD EXPO so that gamers can enjoy the extreme speeds of overclocking with one simple click.

T-FORCE DELTAα RGB DDR5 will be available in three frequencies: 5,200MHz, 5,600MHz, and 6,000MHz in both single and dual channel options for gamers to choose the best capacity and frequency to meet their needs. DELTAα RGB DDR5 will hit the shelves on Amazon and Newegg in North America in early January, 2023. TEAMGROUP’s T-FORCE LAB is dedicated to R&D and working closely with motherboard manufacturers for testing to deliver high-quality and reliable gaming memories. T-FORCE LAB aims to experience a new generation of technology with consumers around the world, to help gamers achieve powerful performances and to enjoy a thrilling and stunning world of gaming with ease as a pioneer in the industry.

