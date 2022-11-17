TEAMGROUP Announces T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD and EC01 M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Enclosure Kit

- Advertisement - -

Leading memory provider, TEAMGROUP, has launched two new products under its creator sub-brand T-CREATE and its original brand TEAMGROUP: the T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD equipped with a patented graphene heatsink and the TEAMGROUP EC01 M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Enclosure Kit designed for tool-free installation. Whether you need a smoother creative experience or more flexibility from your M.2 SSD, TEAMGROUP provides the best solutions for consumers with its leading technology and innovative products.

The T-CREATE sub-brand is dedicated to helping creators capture all of their precious inspirations with efficient and stable storage products. Its CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD has high read and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s and 4,500MB/s, significantly reducing the wait for file transfers and giving creators more time to create. To meet the needs of creators who value stable performance, TEAMGROUP has introduced its patented graphene cooling technology into its T-CREATE SSDs for the first time. The CLASSIC DL SSD’s ultra-thin graphene heatsink significantly cools the SSD while it runs at high speed. To further maintain efficiency and stability over long periods of operation, it’s also equipped with high-quality controllers and custom firmware with excellent stability. Creators can rest easy and enjoy the smooth creative experience and steady performance the CLASSIC DL SSD provides.

In addition to its SSD offerings, TEAMGROUP has expanded its scope of products with the first release of the TEAMGROUP EC01 M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Enclosure Kit, which supports a wide range of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD sizes, including the 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280 dimensions[1], and comes with a high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface for file transfer speeds of up to 1,000MB/s[2]. A USB-C to USB-A cable and USB-A to USB-C adapters are also provided for quick backups of large video and audio files and easy cross-platform file transfers between computers, tablets, laptops, cell phones, and other devices. The EC01 SSD Enclosure Kit has an aluminum alloy design with surface vents to provide excellent cooling performance, and its snap-on structure and rubber plugs are designed for tool-free installation, allowing users to transform their M.2 PCIe SSD into an external SSD in a few easy steps and take their data on the go.

The T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD is available in both 1TB and 2TB capacities to fit various needs. It will first be released in Amazon’s North American stores in mid-December, and the TEAMGROUP EC01 M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Enclosure Kit will be available in late November on Amazon and Newegg US. For detailed sales information, please stay tuned to the latest news on TEAMGROUP’s official website and social media channels.

