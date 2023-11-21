TEAMGROUP Announces New Gaming SSD Series: the T-FORCE G70 PRO / G70 and G50 PRO / G50 PCIe 4.0 SSDs

- Advertisement - -

T-FORCE, the gaming brand of the leading memory and storage provider Team Group Inc., continues to push the boundaries of product development. T-FORCE launches four new gaming SSDs, the T-FORCE G70, G70 PRO, G50, and G50 PRO, which all use the PCIe Gen 4×4 interface. The SSDs feature international manufacturer InnoGrit’s controller, which provides outstanding stability.

The G70, G50, and their PRO variants are available in the M.2 2280 form factor and come with patented ultra-thin graphene heat sinks.【1】 The G70 PRO also comes with an aluminum alloy heatsink, giving users an additional cooling option. Since every SSD cooling module in this series is compatible with the PS5 SSD expansion slot, both PC and console gamers alike can enjoy the high performance of these brand-new PCIe 4.0 SSDs. The T-FORCE G70 and G70 PRO SSDs have read speeds of up to 7000 MB/s, while the G50 and G50 PRO SSDs can clock up to 5000 MB/s. The T-FORCE G70 and G50 SSDs support SLC cache technology, and their PRO variants support both DRAM and SLC caching, giving players options to fit their needs. All four M.2 2280 SSDs use controllers produced by international manufacturer InnoGrit, which provide excellent stability and peace of mind for gamers.

The T-FORCE G70, G70 PRO, G50, and G50 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSDs are equipped with TEAMGROUP’s patented S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software. It allows users to keep track of SSD health and perform quick and easy setup and testing to verify SSD quality and performance. The T-FORCE G70, G70 PRO, G50, and G50 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSDs will be available on Amazon’s North American store at the end of December. For detailed sales information, please stay tuned to the latest news on TEAMGROUP’s official website and social media channels.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

