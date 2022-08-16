TEAMGROUP Announces MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD with Heat Dissipating Graphene SSD Label

- Advertisement - -

TEAMGROUP has announced MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD featuring a unique breakthrough cooling technology: the industry’s first SSD label to incorporate graphene copper foil. This less than 1 mm thick Heat Dissipating Graphene SSD Label has received Utility Patents and is tightly adhered to the SSD to provide precise and greater cooling. The design of MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD’s heat dissipating graphene SSD label eliminates the possibility of installation interference. Moreover, it allows users to enjoy double the cooling performance and the increased stability of PCIe Gen4 without the need to install additional thermal equipment when it’s paired with an M.2 slot heatsink.

TEAMGROUP Announces MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD

TEAMGROUP’s brand new MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD is a storage upgrade solution for Gen4x4 SSDs. It offers a read speed of 5,000MB/s and a write speed of 4,500MB/s and supports SLC Cache technology, which provides over double the operation efficiency of Gen3 SSDs. By solving the problem of computer lag, it allows users to multitask with ease and enjoy fast and smooth performance. The MP44L SSD provides excellent data transfer accuracy due to its LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check Code) technology. It supports Windows TRIM optimization commands and the latest NVMe 1.4 standard. With the allocation mechanism of NVM Sets, PLM (Predictable Latency Mode) and the latest RRL (Read Recovery Level) technology, the SSD’s latency is significantly reduced, and wear and tear at high read and write speeds is also diminished, extending the lifespan of the drive.

TEAMGROUP MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD is available in a wide range of capacity, from 250GB to 2TB, to meet the needs of all types of users, whether they are seeking for a PC upgrade or expanding capacity. The first batch of MP44L is expected be available for purchase on Amazon and Newegg in North America in late August, 2022. For more sales and technology information about MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD and its patented heat dissipating graphene SSD label, please stay tuned to TEAMGROUP’s official sales channels for the latest news.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.