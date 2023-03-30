TEAMGROUP Announces MP33Q M.2 PCIe SSD and T-FORCE VULCAN Z QLC SSD

- Advertisement - -

No more to traditional mechanical drivesas the era of high-capacity QLC has arrived. Leading memory brand TEAMGROUP has announced the launch of two QLC SSDs to meet the various needs of users: TEAMGROUP MP33Q M.2 PCIe SSD and T-FORCE VULCAN Z QLC SSD come in capacities of up to 2TB and 4TB, respectively. Whether for more storage for installing or storing OSs, programs, games, or documents, they are the perfect upgrade solutions for your computer.

In response to different storage upgrade needs of consumers, TEAMGROUP MP33Q M.2 PCIe SSD is designed with 3D QLC flash memory chips, PCIe Gen3x4 interface and NVMe 1.3 protocol. With up to 2,500MB/s in read speed and 2,100MB/s in write speed, it outperforms SATA III SSDs by five times and is available in capacities of up to 2TB. With its carefully selected 3D QLC NAND flash and SLC Cache technology, TEAMGROUP MP33Q M.2 PCIe SSD brings a top-of-the-line solution to the storage market.

The T-FORCE VULCAN Z QLC SSD features a SATA III 6Gb/s interface and carefully-selected QLC flash. It has a sequential read speed of up to 550MB/s and write performance of up to 500MB/s, as much as four times faster than traditional mechanical hard drives. Its highest capacity configuration can hold 4TB, providing gamers not just superior performance but also massive storage for all one’s needs. The T-FORCE VULCAN Z QLC SSD comes in a low-profile matte gray finish with T-FORCE’s distinctive logo on top, perfect for gamers who want a stylish PC setup while they take to the virtual battlefields and the best choice for those looking for a gaming SSD upgrade.

The TEAMGROUP MP33Q M.2 PCIe SSD and T-FORCE VULCAN Z QLC SSD both demonstrate exceptional speeds and provide enormous storage, offering new cutting-edge choices for SSD consumers. Both products support Windows TRIM optimization commands and utilize SMART health monitoring technology. These features help maintain the SSDs’ read and write conditions and extend their lifespans so that users can keep their precious data safe and secure. The two SSDs will be available worldwide from April 2023. For those who wish to upgrade their storage solutions, be sure to keep up to date with the latest news from TEAMGROUP’s official website and social media channels

