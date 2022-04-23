TEAMGROUP Announces Industrial 745 SSD Series

- Advertisement -

For many years, TEAMGROUP has been developing high-quality products for industrial use and automation applications. In response to the growing market for 5G applications, the company this year is focusing on the new market demands of 5G infrastructure, AloT edge computing, and autonomous driving, as well as in-vehicle computing and environmental safety control applications. Today, TEAMGROUP is announcing its 745 SSD Series, which features the 5th generation BiCS NAND flash memory. It’s a comprehensive industrial solution that comes with high capacities, low latencies, and high durability for the various application of the industrial market.

The TEAMGROUP 745 SSD Series uses the new 112-layer 3D TLC and the latest 5th generation BiCS NAND flash memory, giving it approximately 40% more capacity and 50% better I/O performance than BiCS4 SSDs. This makes it fully suitable for the high-capacity, low-latency transmission requirements of edge computing. To meet the needs of a wide range of industrial applications, the 745 SSD Series is available in a variety of form factors with mainstream specifications, including models with SATA and PCIe Gen3x4 interfaces and capacities from 128GB to 2TB, offering the industry a variety of professional options. The 745 SSD Series is also equipped with SLC cache technology, which improves SSD read and write efficiency and supports high AI load for smart manufacturing and autonomous driving, while the AES 256-bit encryption prevents data security concerns and ensures safety and stability of the SSD.

In order to guarantee great performance in the harsh environment of industrial applications, all TEAMGROUP 745 Series SSDs have passed stringent military shock and vibration tests, as well as intense internal compatibility, temperature, humidity, and read and write tests. The SSDs are also compatible with an exclusive S.M.A.R.T TOOL that monitors the status and health of the SSD, ensuring high stability and reliability for heavy data computing and sustained workloads. TEAMGROUP’s 745 SSD Series will be released in mid May, 2022, bringing competitive storage performance to the industrial equipment market and demonstrates the company’s strength in industrial control storage solutions.

