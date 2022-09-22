TEAMGROUP and BIOSTAR Jointly Release the T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 VALKYRIE Edition DESKTOP MEMORY 

- Advertisement - -

The two gaming product leaders, TEAMGROUP and BIOSTAR, have joined forces to release the T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 VALKYRIE Edition DESKTOP MEMORY, the first collaboration of T-FORCE brand from TEAMGROUP and VALKYRIE series from BIOSTAR. The design is based on the popular DELTA RGB DDR5 DESKTOP MEMORY and its stealth fighter-influenced look, featuring the signature wide-angled heat spreader with dazzling RGB lightning. On top are the logos of T-FORCE’s iconic wing and the classic golden wings of the BIOSTAR VALKYRIE series, also integrating the concept of the warriors’ majestic wings in the form of a streamlined design spread across the heat spreader. Gamers can enjoy the memory’s striking visuals and legendary performance as T-FORCE and VALKYRIE carry them further in the gaming arena.

T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 VALKYRIE Edition DESKTOP MEMORY is equipped with a next-generation RGB smart control chip, allowing gamers to use BIOSTAR’s Advanced VIVID LED DJ software to create a unique RGB setup for their PC. With both outstanding hardware and software supports, users can control and synchronize lighting effects any way they like, making it easy to create a divine look all will admire. The VALKYRIE Edition DDR5 supports the latest Intel XMP3.0, allowing gamers to enjoy the thrill and performance of overclocking in just a few simple clicks. Furthermore, its special thermally conductive silicone and power management chip (PMIC) cooling design significantly reduce heat, providing stable performance while it runs at high speeds.

To meet the needs of a variety of gamers, T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 VALKYRIE Edition DESKTOP MEMORY is available in two specifications: clock speeds of 5,600MHz and 6,000MHz with the capacity of 2x16GB, and the first batch will be available on Amazon US in late October, 2022. Please stay tuned to TEAMGROUP’s official website and social media channels for the latest updates on the glorious T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 VALKYRIE Edition DESKTOP MEMORY and its sales information.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.