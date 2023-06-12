TEAMGROUP and ASETEK Design works Launches the T-FORCE SIREN GA360 ARGB All-in-One Liquid Cooler

- Advertisement - -

The T-FORCE SIREN GA360 ARGB All-in-One Liquid Cooler was developed in the first collaboration between TEAMGROUP and ASETEK Designworks. Using the latest 7th generation ASETEK V2 pump, next-gen high-efficiency motors, and smart control PWM technology, which allows for precise real-time adjustment of water block motor and fan speeds based on CPU temperatures to produce optimal cooling. Its upgraded pump motor contributed a higher flow rate and lower impedance, further improving operating efficiency. These improvements mean the cooler can provide excellent cooling performance while maintaining minimal power consumption. It’s not only a top-notch cooling solution for the new generation of Intel and AMD multi-core CPUs but also an environmental-friendly one.

The T-FORCE SIREN GA360 ARGB All-in-One Liquid Cooler features an aurora ARGB water block head and fan which supports various lighting control software, such as ASUS Aura Sync, ASRock Polychrome Sync, BIOSTAR Advanced VIVID LED DJ, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, and MSI Mystic Light Sync, allowing you to enjoy the top performance of a high-end water cooler and creating your own lighting setup. To support the newest multi-core CPUs from Intel and AMD, the SIREN GA360 is not only compatible with a wide range of Intel and AMD motherboard platforms, but it also supports the latest generation of Intel LGA 1700 and AMD AMR sockets, enabling players worldwide to enjoy the ultimate gaming experience with their gorgeously-lit rig.

In the spirit of environmental friendliness, the SIREN GA360’s entire manufacturing process is RoHS-compliant, and its packaging is made of recyclable materials. Further enhanced by the energy-saving features of the latest generation pump motor, the GA360 is able to deliver incredible cooling while helping to keep a greener environment. The T-FORCE SIREN GA360 ARGB All-in-One Liquid Cooler will be available on Amazon in North America this July. If you want to be the first to get your hands on this water cooler and receive availability information, please stay tuned to the latest news on TEAMGROUP’s official website and social media channels.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.