Team Computers organizes an Experiential CXO Meet with Google Cloud in Goa

Team Computers, a leading provider of cutting-edge digital services and IT consulting services, recently held an experiential event in collaboration with Google Cloud, bringing together 20 CIOs from across the nation to explore digital transformation. The event took place at the luxury Avataara resort in Goa from 10th March to 12th March 2023.

Goa being known for its myriad land of overwhelming beaching, thrilling water sports, scrumptious seafood, lavishness in cruises, and whatnot than enjoying the stunning nightlife.

Team Computers ensured that the experiential convene was as enriching and enjoyable as possible. Starting from wine & cheese tasting sessions, off-route cycling trips to explore the beauty of Salvador, with stunning vistas and unique trails. The scenic boat trips, cruising along with a close view of majestic Miramar beach, cascading rivers, and lush forests. And finally ending the day on a luxury sundowner with live music followed by the gala dinner featuring delicious cuisine from around the world, as well as relaxation and rejuvenation activities to make the most of their voyage. To create a memorable experience they made sure that CIOs get to explore the beauty of idyllic Goa.

By combining the power of digital technologies with innovative thought-leadership sessions and real-world use cases, the event provided an immersive experience that inspired attendees to rethink their current strategies. The attendees had the chance to gain first-hand experience with Google Cloud’s AI, ML used cases through interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities.

There were valuable insights shared on the latest tech trends and how to stay ahead of the competition in this rapidly evolving digital landscape by Mr. Ranjan Chopra who is the managing director and CEO of the homegrown IT brand. They discussed how technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchain, 5G, and edge computing can be used to develop innovative solutions that can revolutionize businesses.

Sharing his views on the convene, Mr. Ranjan Chopra, says we wanted to ensure that CIOs get to experience the unseen gems of Goa together, and gain an in-deep insight into the challenges and problems that CIOs were facing, in order to be able to provide them with unique tech solutions that could address their needs most effectively. And these tech solutions should take into account the individual needs of the CIOs, delivering tailored results that are from a variety of angles.

Mr. Prasenjit Mukherjee, CIO, of Jindal Water Infrastructure Ltd

Adding onto to this Mr. Prasenjit Mukherjee, CIO, of Jindal Water Infrastructure Ltd says more than exploring Goa’s beauty and culture, it was an exciting opportunity for us to build meaningful connections with other industry professionals, learn about the latest developments in Google Cloud and engage in enriching conversations with knowledgeable peers.

Team Computers indeed made the experiential conference a memorable one in the sun-soaked paradise of Goa. With their incredible organizational skills, they created an atmosphere that was conducive to creative thinking and meaningful conversation. The attendees flocked to the event, excited to be part of such a unique experience.

