Team Computers and Apple Unveil AI-Driven IT Innovations for GCCs in India

Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India are no longer just back offices for multinational corporations. They have become powerhouses of innovation, driving strategic decision-making, automation, and digital transformation at a global scale. With the rapid shift toward AI-driven enterprise technology and optimized IT infrastructure, organizations need solutions that not only enhance efficiency but also future-proof their operations.

Recognizing this shift, Team Computers, in collaboration with Apple, is empowering GCCs with AI-driven enterprise IT. Through AI-powered capabilities, seamless device management, and optimized IT lifecycle strategies, the two companies are working together to enable GCCs to scale smarter, work more efficiently, and enhance security across their operations.

At a recent industry dialogue held at ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad, Team Computers and Apple hosted their third event in this series, engaging with 55+ IT leaders from 45 unique GCCs, marking one of the highest engagement levels in this space. The discussions explored how AI-driven enterprise solutions, integrated IT strategies, and a human-centric approach to technology are reshaping the way GCCs function in India. From improving device security and management to leveraging automation for business intelligence, the conversation focused on how enterprises can unlock the full potential of their IT ecosystem.

For today’s GCCs, the focus is no longer just on IT support—it’s about creating a seamless, intelligent, and secure digital workplace. Apple’s AI capabilities, combined with Team Computers’ expertise in Device-as-a-Service (DaaS), Mobile Device Management (MDM), and IT lifecycle solutions, are helping organizations move beyond traditional IT management to build future-ready, innovation-driven workplaces. Through ongoing Proof of Concept (POC) engagements, Team Computers and Apple are continuously refining their solutions, getting better each time to meet the evolving needs of enterprises. With AI-powered automation, seamless IT infrastructure, and cost-efficient lifecycle strategies, enterprises can create IT environments that are not only productive but also deeply intuitive and scalable.

Mr. Ranjan Chopra, CEO of Team Computers

Mr. Ranjan Chopra, CEO of Team Computers, emphasized the growing importance of IT in enabling GCCs to thrive in this new era. “GCCs are no longer just operational arms; they are becoming the strategic backbone of global enterprises. The way these organizations use technology can define their efficiency, security, and business agility. At Team Computers, we don’t just provide IT solutions—we help organizations rethink what’s possible with technology. By working closely with Apple during POC stages, we are developing AI-driven enterprise solutions that empower GCCs to create secure, efficient, and future-ready IT ecosystems that drive real business impact.”

As India continues to cement its position as a global leader in the GCC space, organizations are looking for trusted partners who can bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and business transformation. With a strong focus on innovation, IT efficiency, and security, Team Computers is helping enterprises navigate this shift with confidence, ensuring that their technology investments drive long-term value and business success.

