Teachmint Launches One-Day AI Transformation for Classrooms in Schools, Colleges, and Institutes

- Advertisement -

Teachmint announced the launch of “One-Day AI Transformation”, an offering designed to empower educators with artificial intelligence (AI) without the long implementation cycles that are common with technology changes in classrooms. This program makesAI use of Teachmint X, plug-and-play interactive flat panels that replace conventional blackboards in the classrooms. Teachmint X leverages Teachmint’s proprietary cloud-based connected classroom technology to enable AI-powered teaching in physical classrooms.

The one-day transformation program has currently been rolled out in select cities, namely Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata, with plans to expand coverage in the coming months. The offering includes same-day delivery, installation and platform-onboarding for classrooms in schools, colleges and other institutions.

Mr. Divyansh Bordia, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder at Teachmint

Commenting on the development, Mr. Divyansh Bordia, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder at Teachmint said, “While serving teachers and learners over the last five years, we discovered that most of the technology value-add in conventional classrooms is limited to pre-class and post-class activities. This is because despite significant innovations in teaching methodologies, most classrooms lack the digital infrastructure needed to support these innovations. Teachmint X changes this by becoming the digital operating infrastructure for classrooms.”

Teachmint X replaces the traditional blackboards with an intuitive android-based Interactive Flat Panel that uses a cloud-based teaching and learning platform powered by EduAI- Teachmint’s teaching assistant built for classrooms. Adding more about how Teachmint X blends into the classrooms, Divyansh said, “Writing on a board while teaching is ubiquitous in most forms of instruction, something that comes naturally to teachers. Teachmint X powers this universal act of writing and gives superpowers to teachers by providing EduAI’s assistance on fingertips while Teachers instruct using the Interactive Whiteboard on Teachmint X.”

Teachmint’s EduAI provides a suite of tools to streamline lesson planning, assessment creation, and classroom engagement. Key features include:

Lesson Plan Creation: Comprehensive lesson plans customized to suit the diverse and unique needs of each classroom.

AI-assisted presentations: Educators can create engaging presentations using simple voice commands or text inputs.

Classroom-safe search and content recommendations: Results are tailored to be age-appropriate and academically focused, ensuring a safe and secure learning environment.

In-class engagement: EduAI understands the classroom context and provides in-class quizzes and engagement activities.

Hybrid-ready classrooms: Inbuilt AI-tracking camera and high-range microphones enable continuous learning through live classes and lecture recording

Lecture Summarization: Concise text summaries and easy reference material for quick review by students based on classroom teaching.

Apart from Schools and Colleges, Teachmint X is also seeing quick adoption in other teaching-learning setups. Mr. Tejas BN, CEO of MercStn, an IT Software training institute, commented post availing the one-day transformation for his institute “The prompt delivery within a day and the seamless installation on the same day were truly remarkable. This level of commitment and efficiency helped us save a significant amount of time, ensuring our operations were not disrupted.”

Teachmint is expecting to cross 10,000 Teachmint X-powered classrooms in a few months and prioritizing frictionless operations for customers is expected to boost this pace further.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Teachmint

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 145