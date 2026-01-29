Teachers, Students, Safety and Inclusion – Google’s approach to AI-powered learning

- Advertisement -

Driven by research showing that 74% of Indians believe AI will improve student outcomes, Google announced a comprehensive suite of new partnerships and product updates to democratize responsible AI learning in India.

Key highlights include an ₹85crore (nearly $10M) Google.org grant to Wadhwani AI to support 75 million students, an MOU with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to launch India’s first AI-enabled state university at Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, and the launch of JEE Main practice tests within Gemini grounded in content from Physics Wallah and Careers360. The company also announced new learning features in AI Mode in Search helping build comprehensive study guides and interactive quizzes and educator tools Google within Google Classroom to drive engaging and personalised learning.

Early outcomes of a recent randomized control study by Google Deepmind with the City Montessori School in Lucknow and Fab AI revealed that in the vast majority of AI-student interactions, students used Guided Learning in Gemini to develop deeper conceptual understanding rather than simply seeking immediate answers. Encouraged by these outcomes, Google is focusing on responsible, teacher-centric AI integration to enhance learning.

Ms. Preeti Lobana,VP and Country Manager, Google India

“We are energized by the opportunity to scale this impact,” said Ms. Preeti Lobana,VP and Country Manager, Google India. “By combining the human connection of teaching with research-backed AI principles in learning, we are helping build a future where every learner in India, regardless of their language or location, has the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

“India is home to power users that are embracing multimodal, multilingual, and deep learning, and we are seeing that usage right here with products like Gemini,” said Mr. Chris Phillips, VP, Education, Google. “We are excited by the opportunity to improve learning outcomes by scaling personalized, active learning through deep collaboration with the education ecosystem, ensuring AI acts as a responsible, teacher-centric equalizer. By grounding our tools in the science of learning, we aim to foster critical thinking and elevate the fundamental connection between teachers and learners.”

Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State(I/C),MSD EandMoE said, “To realize the vision of a Viksit Bharat, we must empower our entire educational ecosystem with digital tools and AI – from the students in the classroom to the educators leading them. This collaboration with Google Cloud and Chaudhary Charan Singh University is a step toward bridging the digital divide. By establishing this AI-Enabled University pilot, we are aiming to create a framework that will allow thousands of institutions to independently elevate their standards. When we equip our teachers with world-class AI tools and our colleges with smarter operational frameworks, we help in preparing students, regardless of geography, to be ready to lead in the AI era. Ultimately, we are working to modernize education so that a student’s success is defined by their talent and drive, ensuring they graduate not just with a degree, but with the high-demand skills to thrive in the workforce.”

Institutional partnerships for real-world impact:

Using AI to boost educational outcomes beyond the top metros: Google is collaborating with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut (CCSU) to launch India’s first AI-enabled university, with the aim to create a national framework for modernizing higher education.

The collaboration aims to bridge the divide by providing students in regional institutions with the same world-class tools and mentorship found in major cities.

Insights from this pilot will help the Ministry develop best practices to scale these advanced Cloud and AI technologies to colleges and universities across the country.

Supercharging impact for Government-to-Citizen education platforms: Google’s philanthropic arm, Google.org, is supporting Wadhwani AI with a ₹85 crore (nearly $10M) grant to help modernize government-owned education platforms like SWAYAM and the POSHAN Tracker.

The project will deliver tangible support to learners at every stage of the journey – from offering voice-AI to help young students build oral reading fluency in ten Indian languages, to deploying AI-powered English language coaches designed to make students job-ready. By December 2027, the project is expected to reach 75 million students.

New AI tools for students and educators

JEE Main Practice Tests in Gemini and AI Mode in Search : Google launched full-length JEE Main practice tests in Gemini, and soon in AI Mode in Search too, grounded in rigorously vetted content from PhysicsWallah and Careers360 . This will provide students immediate feedback highlighting strengths and weaknesses. To try it out, just tell Gemini “I want to take a JEE Main mock test”.

: Google launched full-length JEE Main practice tests in Gemini, and soon in AI Mode in Search too, grounded in rigorously vetted content from and . This will provide students immediate feedback highlighting strengths and weaknesses. To try it out, just tell Gemini “I want to take a JEE Main mock test”. Self-study with AI Mode in Search: New features in AI Mode in Search will help students build comprehensive study guides and interactive quizzes with the Canvas tool, a dynamic side panel that helps create and refine documents, plans and more.

New features in AI Mode in Search will help students build comprehensive study guides and interactive quizzes with the Canvas tool, a dynamic side panel that helps create and refine documents, plans and more. Helping teachers inspire with Google Classroom : Google introduced to help educators drive more engaging and personalised learning, including the Google classroom app in Gemini, native audio and video feedback feature and AI-usage insights in Google Classroom, and Google Workspace Studio to help educators automate workflows with AI agents.

: Google introduced to help educators drive more engaging and personalised learning, including the Google classroom app in Gemini, native audio and video feedback feature and AI-usage insights in Google Classroom, and Google Workspace Studio to help educators automate workflows with AI agents. Identifying authentic content with SynthID: To ensure a secure learning environment for the education community, Google is deploying the SynthID digital watermark to identify

AI-generated or edited content. Users can now upload images and videos to the Gemini app to instantly verify their authenticity.

Making tools accessible

Google shared that India leads the world in daily Gemini usage for learning, embracing features like Guided Learning, quizzes, flashcards, and study guides to master diverse topics, from advanced physics to STEM. India is also one of the largest student communities for NotebookLM. Just in the past month, Indian users have already generated over 3 million outputs, like quizzes, flashcards, audio overviews and video overviews using NotebookLM. Teachers across the country are using Google Classroom to reclaim their time by building lesson plans and creating risk assessments for school trips.

To bring these features to everyone, Google has made its products including Gemini, NotebookLM, AI Mode in Search and Google Classroom available in multiple Indian languages.

