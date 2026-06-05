TCOMAS Debuts Triple-Display AIO, Flagship Curved-Screen Cooler, and TCOMAS-AI Intelligent Thermal Control Concept at COMPUTEX 2026

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TCOMAS Technology made its global market debut at COMPUTEX 2026, unveiling two landmark product lines: the EXIT D3 and EXIT D3 PRO, the world’s first AIO liquid coolers featuring a glasses-free 3D triple-display cold head, and the NEOX and NEOX PRO, flagship AIO liquid coolers equipped with a 6.67-inch R15 curved display and immersive edge-to-edge screen technology. Both product lines mark TCOMAS’s formal entry into the North American, Asia-Pacific, and European premium hardware markets and are available immediately through Amazon, Micro Center, and major global retail channels.

Setting a New Visual Standard for the Desktop

The TCOMAS EXIT D3 is a category-defining product that transforms the AIO cold head into a fully immersive display environment. Built around a 3.95-inch (480×480 per panel) triple-display architecture, it delivers a glasses-free 3D experience that no flat-screen AIO can replicate. Three onboard display modes enable seamless switching between creative expression and hardware monitoring: independent tri-zone mode simultaneously renders system data across all three panels; dual-screen mode merges two panels into a panoramic immersive scene; and triple-sync mode wraps full 3D content around the entire cold head, creating a desktop visual impact unlike anything previously available.

The EXIT D3 PRO builds on this foundation with a comprehensive performance upgrade. It features the FC700 PRO high-performance fan system — three 120mm fans capable of 650 to 3,200 RPM and up to 115.32 CFM maximum airflow, alongside a precision die-cast aluminum alloy unibody frame that delivers significantly greater structural durability over conventional plastic assemblies. A symmetrical magnetic mounting system supports flexible tube routing, ensuring the installation experience is as clean as the finished build.

The Pinnacle of Curved-Screen Cooling

The TCOMAS NEOX PRO redefines what a display-equipped AIO liquid cooler can be. Its defining feature is a 6.67-inch R15 golden-curvature panel with AG anti-glare tempered glass, engineered in a 3D wraparound design that follows the natural contour of the human eye, maximizing immersion and visual comfort in equal measure. With 2K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, the NEOX PRO stands as the most visually refined display AIO on the market today. The NEOX PRO’s streamlined aluminum alloy chassis, magnetic USB-C connection, and factory-applied TGB-300 thermal compound deliver an installation experience as considered as its aesthetics. The MONE high-efficiency ARGB fan system (3×120mm) paired with the proprietary X6M-P pump module operates at just 22 dBA, ensuring top-tier thermal performance and near-silent operation coexist without compromise.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TCOMAS

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