Tata Tele Business Services unveils campaign ‘#DontForgetToThankIT’ to Celebrate IT Professionals

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) has initiated IT Professionals Day – January 10, with the campaign thought of ‘#DontForgetToThankIT.’ The focus of the initiative is to urge businesses to celebrate and express gratitude to IT Professionals and IT Departments, who work diligently for seamless operations of our digital infrastructure.

The selection of the 10th of January as the celebratory day is a symbolic reflection of the binary digits 10.01- as they are the fundamental building blocks of the digital ecosystem. The campaign features two videos, spotlighting the irreplaceable role of IT professionals and the impact achieved through their focused efforts. TTBS also encouraged internal employees and business partners to partake in this virtuous initiative and show appreciation for the commitment and perseverance embodied by IT professionals. Leveraging digital & social media, furthering the goal of reaching a wider audience and maintaining sustained communication.

Mr. Vishal Rally, Sr. Vice President – Product and Marketing, Tata Teleservices

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Mr. Vishal Rally, Sr. Vice President – Product and Marketing, Tata Teleservices said, “‘#DontForgetToThankIT’ is not just a celebration; it’s a heartfelt tribute to the IT professionals who navigate the digital frontiers, ensuring seamless operations and driving business innovation. At Tata Tele Business Services, we recognize the invaluable contributions of IT professionals who are the true architects of success in today’s digital age. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to appreciating, acknowledging, and elevating the IT community, the backbone of every thriving enterprise. Through this celebration, we invite organizations, leaders, and individuals to join us in expressing genuine gratitude to the dedicated IT teams who make the extraordinary seem ordinary every day.”

In a world that often celebrates various professional roles, TTBS has taken the initiative to shine the spotlight on the unsung heroes – the IT professionals. Through ‘#DontForgetToThankIT’ campaign, TTBS aims to not only acknowledge but also deeply appreciate the hard work, dedication, and professionalism of IT heroes who play a pivotal role in ensuring seamless operations, digital transformation, and business continuity. The collective participation of all stakeholders will undoubtedly amplify the impact of this celebration, making it a resounding tribute to the vital contributions of IT professionals.

