Tata Communications Unveils AI Infrastructure with NVIDIA Accelerated Computing, Built for New Era of Computing in India

Tata Communications announced a transformative upgrade to its AI cloud infrastructure in India, powered by NVIDIA Hopper GPUs. The strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the country’s AI journey, positioning Tata Communications as a key player in enabling AI applications across a wide spectrum of industries — including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and banking and financial services — and equipping them with the computing power needed to handle complex AI workloads.

As part of the initiative, Tata Communications will integrate cutting-edge NVIDIA software solutions such as NVIDIA NIM microservices, and the NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA Isaac platforms, into its AI Cloud offerings. These technologies will provide businesses with an extensive suite of tools and services designed for AI-driven simulation, automation and more.

At the end of this year, Tata Communications will begin the first phase of its large-scale deployment of Hopper GPUs, establishing itself as one of the largest NVIDIA Hopper GPU cloud-based supercomputers in India. The second phase, planned for 2025, will further expand the infrastructure with Blackwell GPUs.

Tata Communications is poised to disrupt the AI landscape with an AI studio, a groundbreaking, all-in-one platform designed to transform how businesses use AI, by offering tools like AI Workbench, Model Garden, Responsible AI and serverless functions.

Further, its advanced tools will simplify distributed data management, allowing businesses to efficiently collect and curate data across various enterprise systems and move it to the AI Cloud using Tata Communications’ IZO™ Multi Cloud Connect platform. This approach will ensure cost-effectiveness and scalability for enterprises, while maintaining their existing data structures.

Complementing this is Tata Communications’ CloudLyte Edge Computing platform, which enables low-latency inferencing, allowing businesses to deploy models at the edge for real-time responses. Together, these innovations empower enterprises to fully harness the power of AI.

“AI is expanding the boundaries of innovation and revolutionizing business in ways we could never have imagined,” said Mr. AS Lakshminarayanan, MD & CEO, Tata Communications. “Therefore, every entity must prioritise AI integration to stay competitive. We are delighted to partner with NVIDIA to build a unique and transformative Cloud Fabric that will empower a generation of Indian innovators and entrepreneurs, fostering a vibrant AI ecosystem and propelling the nation towards a future fuelled by AI.”

Providing enterprises with a powerful infrastructure capable of handling complex AI workloads will help drive AI adoption across India. Combining NVIDIA’s AI platform with TATA Communications’ global network, will create a national supercomputing framework, driving innovation and helping elevate India’s role in the global AI player ranks.

“Tata Communications’ AI cloud infrastructure, integrating NVIDIA accelerated computing, will support businesses of all sizes — from AI startups to large enterprises — helping drive artificial intelligence transformation across various sectors of the Indian economy and creating a powerful ecosystem for AI innovation,” said Mr. Jay Puri, executive vice president of worldwide field operations at NVIDIA.

Tata Communications customers will also gain access to the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform on its accelerated infrastructure, which is designed to let users build, customize and run generative and agentic AI applications in production. This includes NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, which provide customisable reference architectures for use cases like digital human technologies or AI virtual assistants for customer service, multimodal PDF extraction workflows for enterprise data retrieval and container security workflows for cybersecurity.

Enterprises can also create their own AI models using the NVIDIA NeMo end-to-end platform for developing custom generative AI, and run efficient AI inference through NVIDIA’s NIM microservices –both part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise – offering unparalleled flexibility and performance for AI workloads.

By integrating NVIDIA technologies, Tata Communications will continue to demonstrate its commitment to building next-generation AI infrastructure and services, positioning the company to lead India’s AI transformation and make AI more accessible across industries.

