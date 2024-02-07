Tata Communications collaborates with Microsoft to expand boundaries for voice calling on Microsoft Teams

- Advertisement - -

Tata Communications has partnered with Microsoft to provide flexibility in collaboration and connectivity on Microsoft Teams for enterprises in India.

The Tata Communications GlobalRapide platform will enable both Indian enterprise users as well as multinationals with a presence in the country to seamlessly make and receive carrier-grade PSTN voice calls on any Teams device, anywhere across the globe, by utilising the Operator Connect platform.

With an extensive reach across more than 190 countries through partnerships with over 700 mobile network operators, Tata Communications is uniquely positioned to offer this regulatory compliant cloud calling and audio-conferencing capability.

GlobalRapide delivers on greater fraud prevention capability and strict diligence to local market regulations, thereby allowing businesses to securely interact and collaborate with their entire value chain across the globe.

The platform offers an end-to-end managed services layer, providing deployment, onboarding and management of Teams, endpoint devices and SBCs (session border controllers) with enhanced useability, security and regulatory compliance — all on a single platform. This will streamline the Teams platform management, providing enterprises with complete control and visibility and no additional hardware cost.

Mr. Sriram Sampath, Vice President, Unified Communications & Collaboration, Tata Communications.

“While businesses are expanding, the geographical borders are constantly shrinking with the power of collaboration tools. To make the most of these innovative tools, enterprises need a global partner with local expertise,” said Mr. Sriram Sampath, Vice President, Unified Communications & Collaboration, Tata Communications. “Our collaboration with Microsoft on Operator Connect for Teams will further enhance workforce productivity and efficiency for enterprises, while helping them abide with the local regulations and compliance.”

Ms. Shruti Bhatia, Country Head, Modern Work and Surface, India and South Asia, Microsoft.

“We are pleased to partner with Tata Communications to help our customers extend their global footprint through Operator Connect for Teams. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering greater efficiencies and productivity gains for businesses across India. Together, we are committed to help enterprises grow and scale – seamlessly, efficiently and securely,” said Ms. Shruti Bhatia, Country Head, Modern Work and Surface, India and South Asia, Microsoft.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Tata Communications

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.